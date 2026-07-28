In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, producer and Joy Coalition founder Joy Gorman Wettels joins GG Hawkins to discuss the long, uncertain path of building a producing career, from developing Next to Normal and spending 17 years at Anonymous Content to betting on herself as an independent producer.

She explains why she staffed Little House on the Prairie before it received a green light, how she develops projects designed to create cultural conversations, and why the industry’s shrinking infrastructure threatens the next generation of producers.

Gorman Wettels also shares lessons from 13 Reasons Why, Home Before Dark, and The Bell Jar, emphasizing empathy, creative conviction, audience-building, and the importance of finding collaborators who will grow alongside you.

In this episode, we discuss: The challenge of balancing production schedules with family life

How growing up around theater and the arts shaped Joy’s career

Developing Next to Normal over the course of a decade

Learning the creative and logistical sides of producing at Anonymous Content

Launching Joy Coalition just before the industry strikes

The financial risks independent producers take while developing and staffing projects

Why Joy staffed Little House on the Prairie before the series was greenlit

How the industry’s broken career pipeline limits mentorship and upward mobility

The goals of Producers United and the need to compensate career producers fairly

How instability affects studio executives as well as independent producers

Choosing projects that can bridge cultural and generational divides

The research, psychiatric support, and sensitivity practices behind 13 Reasons Why

Creating stories that give young audiences “something to reach up to”

Why emerging filmmakers should build their own audiences and distribution channels

Finding long-term collaborators, remaining loyal, and celebrating friends’ successes

Guests: Joy Gorman Wettels

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