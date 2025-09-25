The Poetry of VFX: Building Gotham with Emmy‑Winning Team of 'The Penguin'
“The visual effects editor is the link between editorial and VFX.”
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins, and guests Erin Sullivan and Johnny Han take listeners behind the curtain of The Penguin, exploring how a VFX team builds a gritty, immersive Gotham — from early concept to final composite.
The conversation covers creative philosophy, technical workflow, tool choices, collaboration across departments, and the emotional stakes of creating visuals that feel both bold and invisible.
In this episode, we discuss:
- What their roles were on The Penguin, how they broke into VFX, and how their backgrounds shaped their approach
- The bridge role of a visual effects editor, and how VFX editors work with directors, editors, and artists
- How they developed the visual “language” of Gotham: referencing The Batman, leaning into New York elements, and creating a distinct but consistent style
- Their Adobe‑based workflow: using Premiere Pro, After Effects, Dynamic Link, project collection, mockups, and how small elements evolved into full assets
- On‑set and script‑stage involvement: how they break down scenes with all departments (stunts, production design, camera)
- Maintaining creative vitality: absorbing inspiration, staying curious, and making small work even when not on paid projects
- Practical advice for aspiring VFX practitioners: making work regularly, being patient with timelines, and embracing iteration
