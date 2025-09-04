Emerald Fennell does not do anything lightly. She's a force of nature who directs big, bold movies. And they are noisy and loud, and get people to the theaters.

Promising Young Woman was a big splash, and Saltburn entered the cultural lexicon and changed the way people think about bath time.

But now, Fennell takes on classical literature with Wuthering Heights, which delivered such a steamy trailer that a lot of people online were equating it to softcore porn. There are tons of suggestive images, sexy looks, and a lot of loin-driven longing.

I hope this movie makes a billion dollars.

Wuthering Heights Brings Erotic Movies Back

After watching that trailer, I think I need a shower. I felt like a teenager who had just stumbled onto the scrambled channels for the first time.

It's a hot trailer that does what it intends to do: it got people talking.

To get people to the theaters nowadays, you need to create buzz. You need to give them something they are not finding at home. And this trailer gave us a lot of hinted sex between the two hottest stars in the world, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie — plus, it gave us a heralded director, and it gave us some sex.

I do think these kinds of erotic movies are making a comeback. They signify an "adults only" time at the movies.

Sure, the trailer is a little sensationalist, but I love that it's just going for it and putting it all out there.

I've never read the book; I have no idea how sexual it is, but it's fun to see someone do a spin that feels contemporary and like it has a real vision behind it.

We've talked about what happened to erotic thrillers on this website before. They were all the rage until the internet began to deliver porn into people's homes, and suddenly, no one needed to go to the theater anymore to see naked people.

But I think we're at the point where people want to feel classy and want to have something to talk about around the water cooler and in group chats. These kinds of noisy releases allow them to feel a little bad and a little naughty, while still being appropriate to talk about, and less taboo than whatever you Googled while you were alone.

Summing It All Up

I'm rooting for any movie to make money. I love erotic thrillers and dramas, so I am rooting extra hard for them. I think they are so much fun and sort of a lost genre that drives people to the theater and deserves to hit the big screen again.