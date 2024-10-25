Sometimes, filmmaking can be very, very scary. Luckily we have some great help along the way to guide us through the terror.

For independent filmmakers Blackmagic Design is a household name. In fact, I'd say it even goes beyond household name and enters the realm of friendship (unless that's not cool with them... in which case we'll settle for friendly acquaintance). Between allowing us to use a reliable NLE like DavInci Resolve for free (that also happens to be a standard for colorists), to their extensive backlog of affordable cinema cameras, how could we not consider them our buddy.

That being said, even though their equipment is accessible to the little guys, it's also become an industry standard for the big leagues as well.

In honor of Horror Week (also graciously supported by Blackmagic), we've compiled a top 10 list of some of the greatest modern horror projects that used Blackmagic Design in some way or another to bring our favorite spookies to life.

Check out the list below, and let us know if any of your favorites didn't make it!

'Candyman' Candyman film-grab.com Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve, routers, monitors

'Werewolves Within' Werewolves Within IFC Films Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve and Fusion

'What We Do in the Shadows' What We Do in the Shadows FX Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve and Fusion

'The First Omen' The First Omen film-grab.com Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'Longlegs' Longlegs Neon Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'Talk to Me' Talk to Me A24 Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'Nope' Nope A24 Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'Barbarian' Barbarian Neon Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'It Follows' It Follows film-grab.com Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve

'A Ghost Story' A Ghost Story A24 Blackmagic Tools Used: Pocket Cinema Cameras

Let us know what you think in the comments!