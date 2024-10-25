These 10 Must Watch Horror Projects Use Blackmagic to Perfection
We cap off Horror Week with a list of our favorite scary movies that used Blackmagic Design in their technical craft.
Sometimes, filmmaking can be very, very scary. Luckily we have some great help along the way to guide us through the terror.
For independent filmmakers Blackmagic Design is a household name. In fact, I'd say it even goes beyond household name and enters the realm of friendship (unless that's not cool with them... in which case we'll settle for friendly acquaintance). Between allowing us to use a reliable NLE like DavInci Resolve for free (that also happens to be a standard for colorists), to their extensive backlog of affordable cinema cameras, how could we not consider them our buddy.
That being said, even though their equipment is accessible to the little guys, it's also become an industry standard for the big leagues as well.
In honor of Horror Week (also graciously supported by Blackmagic), we've compiled a top 10 list of some of the greatest modern horror projects that used Blackmagic Design in some way or another to bring our favorite spookies to life.
Check out the list below, and let us know if any of your favorites didn't make it!
'Candyman'
Candyman
film-grab.com
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve, routers, monitors
'Werewolves Within'
Werewolves Within
IFC Films
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve and Fusion
'What We Do in the Shadows'
What We Do in the Shadows
FX
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve and Fusion
'The First Omen'
The First Omen
film-grab.com
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'Longlegs'
Longlegs
Neon
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'Talk to Me'
Talk to Me
A24
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'Nope'
Nope
A24
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'Barbarian'
Barbarian
Neon
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'It Follows'
It Follows
film-grab.com
Blackmagic Tools Used: DaVinci Resolve
'A Ghost Story'
A Ghost Story
A24
Blackmagic Tools Used: Pocket Cinema Cameras
Let us know what you think in the comments!
- It's Time to Let Go of Perfectionism & Embrace Making Bad Films ›
- To 4K or Not to 4K ›
- Breaking Down the Oscar-Winning Editing of 'Whiplash' ›