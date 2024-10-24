We all remember that feeling of being a kid and sitting down to watch a movie that totally knocks you away. For filmmaker Sophia Rivera, these films she watched actually knocked her into a filmmaking career.

It just took a little while for her to realize where she's supposed to be. But, hey—that's anyone.

For Horror Week, we sat down with Sophia Rivera to chat about all that and her most recent film Not Just Another Zombie Film and how her obsessive movie fandom lead her to her filmmaking career.

Let's dive in.

Editor's note: the following interview is edited for length and clarity.



No Film School: Where do you get your horror ideas? Sophia Rivera: Growing up, I used to watch old horror classics when television was free and black and white. Yes, I am ancient. Films from the 50's like Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Fly, Night of the Living Dead, White Zombie, House of Wax, and Abbott and Costello's horror comedies. When color TV came out, I was watching films from the 80's like Gremlins, Fright Night, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Return of the Living Dead, Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horror, etc. These types of films, my life experiences, and imagination are how I get horror ideas for a movie. Not Just Another Zombie Film was originally a short I made in 2012 and I wanted to expand it into a feature film. Since I'm an '80s girl I was inspired by these types of films. I always seem to have some type of '80s theme, especially when it comes to dialogue. NFS: What kind of camera tests do you do to achieve the look and feel of your horror projects? Rivera: The beauty with using Blackmagic cameras is that you don't have to worry about camera testing to achieve a look or film when shooting in raw. The reason I shoot in raw is so I can achieve whatever look and feel through color correcting and color grading using Davinci Resolve. NFS: How did you balance the tone of a horror movie to make sure it never feels cheesy? Rivera: Well, I have to say in my newest movie, Not Just Another Zombie Film (a campy comedy feature about a film crew trying to convince guy whose bloodline cures a zombie-like disease to save the world), I intended it to feel cheesy. If you're interested, you can watch on Serentertainment Channel on Roku, or Serentertainment.com platform, coming soon. NFS: What was one on-set obstacle you've overcome in your career? Rivera: One of the on-set obstacles I had to overcome in my career is starting too late—and when I mean too late, I mean in my late forties. Being a female—a minority older female at that—I hate to say, but it can be challenging for others to take you seriously. NFS: If there's one lesson you learned from being on set that you'll bring to your next project, what is it? Rivera: What I've learned from being on set and what I would like to bring on my next project is a personal assistant. I need someone to remind me to eat and wait on me with food, snacks, and water because I rarely take a break. I'm so immersed in what I am doing I forget to energize.




