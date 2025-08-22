Ron Howard has done it all and been on both sides of the camera, creating some iconic characters and images and directing some of my favorite films, like Apollo 13, Rush, and A Beautiful Mind. He’s one of the rare people who has found success regardless of genre.

Outstanding Screenplays put together the following wisdom from his decades of experience in the industry. We picked our five favorites, but let us know what you learned from his insights!

Choose Stories You’ll Be Excited About… for a Long Time

"It takes a long time to make a film,” he said during press for Hillbilly Elegy. “I want to be fascinated by that journey."

Howard points out the importance of selecting projects that will sustain your interest throughout the lengthy filmmaking process. He chose Hillbilly Elegy because of its relatability and connection to his own family’s Midwest background.

It’s important to understand that filmmaking is a marathon. Passion for the material is crucial when you'll be living with it for years. Learn more about how long it takes to make a movie .

Never Stop Writing

"The biggest thing is to never stop writing,” he said. “Keep building a spec, or an outline or something so you're collecting your own intellectual property at all times."

Howard stresses the importance of continuously creating original material. This builds your portfolio and gives you leverage in negotiations, while also developing relationships with executives who can help advance your career (or at least get you an OWA or rewrite job).

“The development game is not what it once was,” he said. “And even though you have some heat from having something optioned, you want to take advantage of every one of those get-to-know-you meetings that you possibly can and open up relationships with development executives.”

Learn about how you can set a writing schedule .

"Blackmail" Your Way Into Directing

Howard faced a lot of early frustrations when he tried to make the transition from acting to directing.

"Most people get their first chance to direct by blackmailing their way in,” he said. “Generally, they have to say, ‘Well, if you want me to write the script, you've got to let me direct it.’"

In Howard’s case, he leveraged his position as a lead on Happy Days to make his transition.

We can see here that there’s value in using your other skills or assets to secure directing opportunities. Whether it's writing, acting, or bringing financing, you might need something valuable to trade for that first directing chance, because many teams will be reluctant to give a first-time director a chance. Never stop broadening your horizons, because you don’t know when it will come in handy.

How do you become a director? Let us tell you.

Develop Taste and Judgment

Howard said there are two major things you need as a director: "The big thing is taste. Taste and judgment. That's what it's all about."

This was from a BAFTA Guru video from a few years ago, and it's worth watching on its own, too.

While personality traits vary among directors, Howard identifies these as the essential qualities. It's about understanding what exists within your story's possibilities, capturing the right details, and cutting them effectively in editing to create meaning for audiences.

Let’s chat taste over here.

Balance Focus with Creativity

When approaching a project, regardless of genre, you need a balance of focus and playing pretend. Howard learned this from The Andy Griffith Show.

"You could work hard on the creative problem solving ... but you could also have fun and laugh. The creative collaborative energy could be really intoxicating and thrilling to be around, but it also required this sort of equilibrium between focus, professionalism, and an ongoing sense of play."

Howard learned that achieving quality entertainment requires intense dedication and focus, but it must be balanced with a fun, collaborative energy. This is essential because filmmaking is, at its core, a form of make-believe that serves the goals of every scene.