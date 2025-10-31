Just this morning, The Wrap released its list of the top 50 film schools in the United States. Now, we're obviously a website built to help people who have never been to or can't afford to go to film school. But I think we should also keep track of which schools are considered good, so we're going to cover the list.

Film school is not necessary to break into or succeed in Hollywood, but it is a good place to learn skills you can use on set and basic formatting and storytelling lessons. By the way, we try to make all those things available for free here as well.

But what are the best film schools in the United States?

Let's dive in.

The Quick Case For and Against Film School For decades, the debate has been the same: Do you need to spend $250,000+ for a piece of paper that says you can make movies? The answer is "No," but sometimes school gives people the structure they need to succeed. But let's be totally real: these top-tier schools (NYU, USC, AFI) are less about the classes and more about the two things you can't get from a YouTube tutorial: Access: Priceless, high-end equipment and sound stages. Network: A built-in, curated network of future collaborators, agents, and studio execs. These things are incredibly valuable! But they come at a cost that can be creatively crippling for years, if not decades, in the form os student loans -- hilariously, the only debt you can't get rid of if you declare bankruptcy. You can only get rid of it if you die! . For every success story, there are thousands of graduates working three jobs just to service their student loan debt, their RED camera package gathering dust. So look, this list is a great tool for publications and for schools to use in their marketing brochures, but your success won't be defined by which school you went to, but by the work you create and the community you build.

The Best Film Schools in America Credit: Matt Ragland I took the liberty of using The Wrap list and then cutting it down for brevity's sake. Check it out below.

50. San Francisco State University (San Francisco, CA): Champions "independent voices" and cross-disciplinary flexibility. Cons: High 31:1 student-faculty ratio and a low 27% graduation rate.

Champions "independent voices" and cross-disciplinary flexibility. High 31:1 student-faculty ratio and a low 27% graduation rate. 49. Rhode Island School of Design (Providence, RI): Strength in animation, with a new "Movement Lab." Alum RaMell Ross ('14) was an Oscar nominee.

Strength in animation, with a new "Movement Lab." Alum RaMell Ross ('14) was an Oscar nominee. 48. Belmont University (Nashville, TN): New to the list after a $58M gift. Building top-tier facilities (Dolby Atmos) and leveraging its Nashville location.

New to the list after a $58M gift. Building top-tier facilities (Dolby Atmos) and leveraging its Nashville location. 47. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA): Ivy League program with an intellectual/academic focus. Strong alumni (Dick Wolf) and access to Wharton.

Ivy League program with an intellectual/academic focus. Strong alumni (Dick Wolf) and access to Wharton. 46. University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, CA): Top public university and a great value for CA residents ($17K tuition). Popular for transfer students.

Top public university and a great value for CA residents ($17K tuition). Popular for transfer students. 45. Penn State University (State College, PA): New to the list. Offers a "small-school feel" (150 majors) with "big-school resources" (new soundstage, labs).

New to the list. Offers a "small-school feel" (150 majors) with "big-school resources" (new soundstage, labs). 44. Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA): Top HBCU with a tiny program (35 majors), strong mentoring, and a mid-90s graduation rate.

Top HBCU with a tiny program (35 majors), strong mentoring, and a mid-90s graduation rate. 43. American University (Washington, DC): "Blended" approach with a strong focus on nonfiction filmmaking due to its D.C. location.

"Blended" approach with a strong focus on nonfiction filmmaking due to its D.C. location. 42. The Los Angeles Film School (Los Angeles, CA): For-profit school in Hollywood with a hands-on focus. Cons: 70% of students are online, leading to high ratios and low graduation rates.

For-profit school in Hollywood with a hands-on focus. 70% of students are online, leading to high ratios and low graduation rates. 41. Stanford University (Palo Alto, CA): A very specific, fully-funded graduate program that only teaches documentary filmmaking.

A very specific, fully-funded graduate program that only teaches documentary filmmaking. 40. University of Georgia (Athens, GA): "Boutique" grad program (36 students) with unique courses (crowdfunding) and TV writers' room workshops.

"Boutique" grad program (36 students) with unique courses (crowdfunding) and TV writers' room workshops. 39. Full Sail University (Winter Park, FL): For-profit school whose "secret weapon" is its massive 800K+ sq. ft. of facilities, including a backlot and virtual production stage.

For-profit school whose "secret weapon" is its massive 800K+ sq. ft. of facilities, including a backlot and virtual production stage. 38. Wesleyan University (Middletown, CT): A liberal arts program focused on "cinematic vocabulary" over pre-professional skills. Impressive alumni (Michael Bay, Mike White).

A liberal arts program focused on "cinematic vocabulary" over pre-professional skills. Impressive alumni (Michael Bay, Mike White). 37. Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ): Small program near new Netflix/Lionsgate studios, highlighted by its Documentary Film Lab led by an Oscar-winner.

Small program near new Netflix/Lionsgate studios, highlighted by its Documentary Film Lab led by an Oscar-winner. 36. Ithaca College (Ithaca, NY): Features an L.A. program and student-run TV channel. Notable: Alum Bob Iger. Cons: Lacks key courses in AI and editing.

Features an L.A. program and student-run TV channel. Alum Bob Iger. Lacks key courses in AI and editing. 35. Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ): The Sidney Poitier New American Film School focuses on "championing underserved voices." Large program with facilities in Tempe, Mesa, and L.A.

The Sidney Poitier New American Film School focuses on "championing underserved voices." Large program with facilities in Tempe, Mesa, and L.A. 34. Pratt Institute (Brooklyn, NY): Art-and-design school where students make up to 20 films by graduation. Cons: Lower graduation rate (62%).

Art-and-design school where students make up to 20 films by graduation. Lower graduation rate (62%). 33. Ringling College of Art and Design (Sarasota, FL): Small, undergrad-only program where students work on ~60 films. Access to cutting-edge animation/VR tech. Cons: No L.A. program.

Small, undergrad-only program where students work on ~60 films. Access to cutting-edge animation/VR tech. No L.A. program. 32. Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) (Rochester, NY): Fuses tech and creativity ("maker" mentality) with a 52,000-sq-ft "MAGIC" complex.

Fuses tech and creativity ("maker" mentality) with a 52,000-sq-ft "MAGIC" complex. 31. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA): Puts "cameras in students' hands from Day 1" with a strong co-op program (Amazon, Lionsgate) and L.A. semester.

Puts "cameras in students' hands from Day 1" with a strong co-op program (Amazon, Lionsgate) and L.A. semester. 30. California State University, Northridge (CSUN) (Northridge, CA): "The people's film school." Offers high value and leverages its diversity (majority Latino) for industry access.

"The people's film school." Offers high value and leverages its diversity (majority Latino) for industry access. 29. School of Visual Arts (SVA) (New York, NY): For-profit school focused on "working filmmakers," with post-grad festival support and a New York Film Festival partnership.

For-profit school focused on "working filmmakers," with post-grad festival support and a New York Film Festival partnership. 28. Hofstra University (Hempstead, NY): Undergrad-focused program where students make films from year one. Notable: Alum Francis Ford Coppola.

Undergrad-focused program where students make films from year one. Alum Francis Ford Coppola. 27. Southern Methodist University (SMU) (Dallas, TX): Tiny undergrad program (25 majors) where students produce a full-length feature film every two years.

Tiny undergrad program (25 majors) where students produce a full-length feature film every two years. 26. University of Colorado at Boulder (Boulder, CO): Keeps analog film alive, shooting on Super 8, 16mm, and 35mm. Prepping for Sundance's 2027 arrival.

Keeps analog film alive, shooting on Super 8, 16mm, and 35mm. Prepping for Sundance's 2027 arrival. 25. Stony Brook University (Stony Brook and New York, NY): A "hidden gem" MFA program in Manhattan with faculty like producer Christine Vachon and 100% grad student retention.

A "hidden gem" MFA program in Manhattan with faculty like producer Christine Vachon and 100% grad student retention. 24. New York Film Academy (NYFA) (New York, NY): For-profit school with global campuses and a practical, hands-on focus. Cons: Middling retention (78%) and graduation (62%).

For-profit school with global campuses and a practical, hands-on focus. Middling retention (78%) and graduation (62%). 23. ArtCenter College of Design (Pasadena, CA): Tiny program (120 students) with an excellent 4:1 student-faculty ratio and an 80% hands-on learning approach.

Tiny program (120 students) with an excellent 4:1 student-faculty ratio and an 80% hands-on learning approach. 22. Biola University (La Mirada, CA): Christian school with a "four-screen" focus (film, TV, computer, mobile) and a new AI lab. A 55,000-sq-ft facility opens in 2026.

Christian school with a "four-screen" focus (film, TV, computer, mobile) and a new AI lab. A 55,000-sq-ft facility opens in 2026. 21. DePaul University (Chicago, IL): Uses Cinespace soundstages (near The Bear), offers an Alumni Incubator Fund, and provides full-ride MFA scholarships.

Uses Cinespace soundstages (near The Bear), offers an Alumni Incubator Fund, and provides full-ride MFA scholarships. 20. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD): "Boutique program" that pairs classes with crew work on real-world doc/corporate shoots. Meets 100% of financial need.

"Boutique program" that pairs classes with crew work on real-world doc/corporate shoots. Meets 100% of financial need. 19. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY): Offers multiple degree paths (BFA/MFA, BS/MA), a "Newhouse Startup Garage," and the Dick Clark L.A. Program. Notable: Alum Aaron Sorkin.

Offers multiple degree paths (BFA/MFA, BS/MA), a "Newhouse Startup Garage," and the Dick Clark L.A. Program. Alum Aaron Sorkin. 18. Columbia College Chicago (Chicago, IL): Undergrad-focused school with a new virtual production wall, AI classes, and L.A. semester. Cons: Low 44% graduation rate.

Undergrad-focused school with a new virtual production wall, AI classes, and L.A. semester. Low 44% graduation rate. 17. Florida State University (FSU) (Tallahassee, FL): Very affordable ($7K in-state) with 100% retention. A new MFA program allows students to pitch for a fully-funded feature. Notable: Alum Barry Jenkins.

Very affordable ($7K in-state) with 100% retention. A new MFA program allows students to pitch for a fully-funded feature. Alum Barry Jenkins. 16. Northwestern University (Evanston, IL): Super-selective (7% acceptance) liberal arts approach. Offers a management certificate with the Kellogg School of Management.

Super-selective (7% acceptance) liberal arts approach. Offers a management certificate with the Kellogg School of Management. 15. University of Miami (Coral Gables, FL): Updated labs and new partnerships with the medical school for VR content. High 90% retention rate.

Updated labs and new partnerships with the medical school for VR content. High 90% retention rate. 14. Boston University (Boston, MA): Opened a new $3.5M producing facility and offers $100K in student film grants. Cons: Pricey ($67K tuition).

Opened a new $3.5M producing facility and offers $100K in student film grants. Pricey ($67K tuition). 13. Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) (Savannah, GA): Boasts the largest university film studio complex in the U.S. (Savannah + Atlanta) and an in-house casting office.

Boasts the largest university film studio complex in the U.S. (Savannah + Atlanta) and an in-house casting office. 12. California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) (Santa Clarita, CA): World-renowned for its animation program (Pixar/Disney alums). Received a grant for a new Chanel Center for Artists and Technology.

World-renowned for its animation program (Pixar/Disney alums). Received a grant for a new Chanel Center for Artists and Technology. 11. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ): Hispanic-Serving Institution with low in-state tuition ($15K) and high financial aid (98%). Cons: Shaky 49% graduation rate.

Hispanic-Serving Institution with low in-state tuition ($15K) and high financial aid (98%). Shaky 49% graduation rate. 10. Emerson College (Boston, MA): VMA department was just elevated to its own School. Offers a BFA in Comedic Arts and an L.A. campus. Notable: Alums "Daniels" (Kwan & Scheinert).

VMA department was just elevated to its own School. Offers a BFA in Comedic Arts and an L.A. campus. Alums "Daniels" (Kwan & Scheinert). 9. University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) (Winston-Salem, NC): A stand-alone arts conservancy. A bargain for NC residents ($6.5K) with a low 8:1 student-faculty ratio.

A stand-alone arts conservancy. A bargain for NC residents ($6.5K) with a low 8:1 student-faculty ratio. 8. The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) (Austin, TX): Home to Matthew McConaughey’s "Script to Screen" class and the world-class Harry Ransom archives.

Home to Matthew McConaughey’s "Script to Screen" class and the world-class Harry Ransom archives. 7. Columbia University (New York, NY): The only Ivy with an elite, grad-only film program. "The story school" features an excellent 3:1 student-faculty ratio.

The only Ivy with an elite, grad-only film program. "The story school" features an excellent 3:1 student-faculty ratio. 6. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (Los Angeles, CA): Fiercely competitive (1% undergrad acceptance) but affordable ($19K in-state). Features a low 3:1 student-faculty ratio.

Fiercely competitive (1% undergrad acceptance) but affordable ($19K in-state). Features a low 3:1 student-faculty ratio. 5. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) (Los Angeles, CA): Launched new AI-focused courses ("Producing with AI," "Law and AI") and a film festival for AI-integrated work.

Launched new AI-focused courses ("Producing with AI," "Law and AI") and a film festival for AI-integrated work. 4. Chapman University (Orange, CA): Integrating AI and virtual production schoolwide, breaking ground on a $5M Innovation Hub, and has doubled student film support.

Integrating AI and virtual production schoolwide, breaking ground on a $5M Innovation Hub, and has doubled student film support. 3. AFI Conservatory (Los Angeles, CA): Elite, grad-only conservatory with a "learn by doing" mantra. New AI workshops funded by an Amazon grant. Notable: Inaugural class included Malick and Lynch.

Elite, grad-only conservatory with a "learn by doing" mantra. New AI workshops funded by an Amazon grant. Inaugural class included Malick and Lynch. 2. University of Southern California (USC) (Los Angeles, CA): A massive alumni network and a new $25M virtual production center. Boasts a 100% retention rate.

A massive alumni network and a new $25M virtual production center. Boasts a 100% retention rate. 1. New York University (NYU) (New York, NY): Top-ranked. Opened a state-of-the-art virtual production center (named for Scorsese, funded by Lucas) and promises zero tuition for families earning under $100K.