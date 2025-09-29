It’s official. Back in May, Trump floated the idea of tariffs on Hollywood, and now they are here.

Reuters broke that President Donald Trump confirmed today via a post on Truth Social that he is moving forward with a 100% tariff on all films produced overseas and imported into the United States. The administration is extending its protectionist trade policies directly into Hollywood.

For filmmakers, this isn't just a headline. This is a huge shift that will redefine your career, your budget, and the stories you're able to tell as soon as it is implemented.

Let's dive into it.

What Does a 100% Tariff Mean?

This morning, President Trump took us to Truth Social to drop this bomb. You can read the whole thing below. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has not yet come up with a solid plan of action for how these things will roll out.

So we will have to deal with some hypotheticals below.

What Does This Mean For Hollywood?

Like we've said in our tariff posts in the past, this policy seems to ignore the fundamental reality of 21st-century filmmaking.

Again, all we have is a post to go off with no actual plans, but let's go over a few key items that really change what happens with movies.

Is a movie "made" where it's shot? Where the VFX are rendered? Where it's financed?

Those three issues will dramatically change how these tariffs work and who they affect.

Modern blockbusters are global products. Think of a superhero film shot in the UK and Australia, with visual effects from teams in Canada and New Zealand, financed by a U.S. studio with an infusion of cash from a Saudi co-production partner.

How do you even begin to apply a tariff to that?

What about a movie that shoots in and around Louisiana but is completely financed by a company that gets its cash flow from Asia?

The main issue with these declarations is that we have no nuance in them. We have no idea how this will affect Hollywood, other than it will create a lot more paperwork.

One thing Trump is right about is that Hollywood itself is in a lot of trouble. We're basically seeing Los Angeles become a ghost town because it is cheaper to shoot things outside of the United States, and cheaper to shoot outside of Los Angeles.

That needs to be addressed, but I am not confident blanket tariffs will help anything return.

What Does This Mean For Filmmakers?

I think if you're an indie filmmaker shooting something in the US with a theoretical release in the US, you're probably fine. But if you're making something that shoots around the world, or you're an indie filmmaker in another country hoping for a Hollywood release, it may be impossible or at least very expensive for you now.

If you are a US-based crew member, you have to hope this shift could be a boon in a business that's been hard lately.

You have to think that Trump believes that this would mean a wave of productions might come rushing back home to save some money. But will the infrastructure be ready? And will the creative cost of being forced to tell only American-shot stories be worth it?

To be clear, we do not have enough information to really make an assessment, because we don't know when these tariffs will roll out and if they're just going to target American studios shooting abroad or what.

It's a very frustrating Monday to wake up and have to deal with these, especially as you're trying to convince producers why to make your stuff, now they're thinking and talking about this, which can put working on your ideas off even longer.

Summing It All Up

The administration has drawn a line in the sand, attempting to force a multi-billion-dollar global industry back within its borders.

It's a fun idea that may be made with the right intentions, but we have no idea if it will be executed in the right ways.

Let me know what you think in the comments.