This Might Be the Best Lens For Those Looking to Finally Try Out Ultra-Wide Tilt-Shift Shots
The new TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens is here, offering an ultra-wide perspective at an affordable price, making it a nice first option for those looking to explore this unique shot type.
Whether you’re looking for photography or videography needs, the tilt-shift shot type is still very much a unique and fun look worth exploring.
It’s obviously not going to be your main lens option for most projects, but if you’ve been on the fence about trying out tilt-shift for your projects and felt inhibited due to budget, this new TTArtisan tilt-shift ultra-wide lens is quite affordable and available for most camera systems.
Let’s look at the new TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens and explore what makes it unique and possibly a nice option for your camera bags.
TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift Lens
Ideally designed for those working in architecture and landscape photography, a good tilt-shift lens can also be used for some video applications as well, although its strong suit is providing unique looks and interesting perspectives for these aforementioned professional niches.
Still, with an ultra-wide 17mm perspective, this TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens features Tilt ±8° and Shift ±8mm specifications and 360-degree rotation (15-degree click stops) to allow for flexible composition at multiple angles.
The TTArtisan lens also features an all-metal body with a clicked aperture ring, making it quite durable as well as offering an ultra-large image circle that is larger than most medium-format lenses. Its closest focus distance will be just 0.3m, and the lens itself will only weigh between 1051 and 1056g.
Price and Availability
Overall, the most appealing aspect of this TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens for most might be its retail price at just over $500, making it much more affordable than the Canon TS-E 17mm f/4L Tilt-Shift Lens, for example.
If you’re curious to possibly try out the TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens yourself, here are the full specs and purchase option on TTArtisan’s website.
- Ultra-Wide 17mm Perspective – Perfect for Architecture & Landscape Photography
- Tilt ±8° & Shift ±8mm – Corrects Perspective Distortion with Precision
- 360° Rotation (15° Click Stops) – Flexible Composition at Multiple Angles
- Ultra-Large Image Circle (Φ64mm) – larger than that of medium format lenses
- All-Metal Body with Clicked Aperture Ring – Built for Professional Durability
- 17 Elements in 11 Groups – Sharp, Clear & Detailed Rendering
- Closest Focus Distance: 0.3m | Manual Focus
- Weight: Approx. 1051–1056g
