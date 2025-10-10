Whether you’re looking for photography or videography needs, the tilt-shift shot type is still very much a unique and fun look worth exploring.

It’s obviously not going to be your main lens option for most projects, but if you’ve been on the fence about trying out tilt-shift for your projects and felt inhibited due to budget, this new TTArtisan tilt-shift ultra-wide lens is quite affordable and available for most camera systems.

Let’s look at the new TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens and explore what makes it unique and possibly a nice option for your camera bags.

TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift Lens Ideally designed for those working in architecture and landscape photography, a good tilt-shift lens can also be used for some video applications as well, although its strong suit is providing unique looks and interesting perspectives for these aforementioned professional niches. Still, with an ultra-wide 17mm perspective, this TTArtisan 17mm f/4 Tilt-Shift lens features Tilt ±8° and Shift ±8mm specifications and 360-degree rotation (15-degree click stops) to allow for flexible composition at multiple angles. The TTArtisan lens also features an all-metal body with a clicked aperture ring, making it quite durable as well as offering an ultra-large image circle that is larger than most medium-format lenses. Its closest focus distance will be just 0.3m, and the lens itself will only weigh between 1051 and 1056g.