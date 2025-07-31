The deeper you get into screenwriting, the more you learn about specific tropes and character archetypes that pop up over time, through classical literature, and all the way to Netflix series now.

These tropes are helpful when you're breaking a story or a character, they can illuminate you to how they were used before and allow you to put your own spin on them now.

Today, I want to go over the vision girl trope, see how it's been used, and talk about what makes it special, and how to change it up for today.

Let's dive in.

The Vision Girl Trope Definition Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell in 'Asteroid City' Credit: Indian Paintbrush The "Vision Girl" is a female character whose primary narrative function is to provide guidance, insight, or add a sense of destiny for the male protagonist. This woman is defined by her mystical perception of the world. Expanding on Other Tropes This trope is a close cousin to others like the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, who exists to teach a gloomy man how to enjoy life, and the Magical Negro, a Black character who exists solely to provide wisdom and aid to the white protagonist.

Characteristics of the Vision Girl When you're building out one of these characters or trying to recognize them in the media, you should look for these characteristics: The "Vision": She might have literal prophetic visions, a deep spiritual connection to nature or a higher power, or simply an intuitive understanding that cuts through the noise. This "vision" is her defining trait.

She might have literal prophetic visions, a deep spiritual connection to nature or a higher power, or simply an intuitive understanding that cuts through the noise. This "vision" is her defining trait. A Catalyst for the Hero: She doesn't typically act on her own insights. Instead, she exists to unlock the protagonist's potential, set him on his path, or serve as his moral compass. She is the "why" for his "what."

She doesn't typically act on her own insights. Instead, she exists to unlock the protagonist's potential, set him on his path, or serve as his moral compass. She is the "why" for his "what." Ethereal Mystery: She is often depicted as otherworldly, mysterious, and slightly removed from the mundane concerns of other characters.

She is often depicted as otherworldly, mysterious, and slightly removed from the mundane concerns of other characters. Limited Agency: Her own goals, desires, and inner life are frequently underdeveloped or exist only in relation to the hero's journey. She is a tool for his development.

Why Filmmakers Love The Vision Girl Trope 'Dune 2' Credit: Warner Bros When you're writing about a hero, there's often a prophecy that accompanies them. Think about how Harry Potter was sort of anointed by Professor Trelawney, or how Paul in Dune has a lot of people saying he's the chosen one thanks to their visions. Building a lore about a protagonist is hard. You want them to feel special and otherworldly, so a good way to do that is to give them a mystique that surrounds them. Filmmakers and storytellers love adding an added presence to show power or give a character some weight.

Examples of the Vision Girl Trope 'Nightmare Alley' Credit: Searchlight Pictures In order to understand the trope a little deeper, I wanted to look at a few examples from popular culture that I think are really indicative of how these characters are used. The most prominent and widely discussed example is Chani from Denis Villeneuve's Dune. In Dune: Part One and Part Two, Paul Atreides literally has visions of Chani long before he meets her. She is the face of his future, the key to his survival on Arrakis, and his guide to the Fremen world. While the films (and Zendaya's performance) work to give her more agency and a critical perspective—especially in Part Two, where she actively resists Paul's messianic path—the fundamental structure of the trope is the framework for their entire relationship. Paul sees the path; she is the path. But the trope extends way beyond just Dune: Joi in Blade Runner 2049 (2017): She is a literal, holographic "Vision Girl" played by Ana de Armas. She is a product designed to be the perfect companion, supporting the protagonist K, giving him a name, and encouraging his belief that he is special and destined for more. She is the idealized vision of love and support, with no real agency of her own.

She is a literal, holographic "Vision Girl" played by Ana de Armas. She is a product designed to be the perfect companion, supporting the protagonist K, giving him a name, and encouraging his belief that he is special and destined for more. She is the idealized vision of love and support, with no real agency of her own. Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022): The mysterious netrunner who introduces the protagonist, David Martinez, to the high-stakes world of edgerunners. Her dream of going to the moon becomes his ultimate motivation, and her unique connection to the Net makes her a target and a guide.

The mysterious netrunner who introduces the protagonist, David Martinez, to the high-stakes world of edgerunners. Her dream of going to the moon becomes his ultimate motivation, and her unique connection to the Net makes her a target and a guide. Lilith "Lily" Astor in Nightmare Alley (2021): While not sci-fi, Dr. Ritter is a classic femme fatale who also functions as a "Vision Girl" of a darker sort. She "sees" through the protagonist's con and offers him a vision of a much more dangerous and lucrative future, which he tragically follows.

How Wednesday Subverts the Vision Girl Trope Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 102 of 'Wednesday.' Credit: Netflix Maybe the most popular subversion of the vision girl trope comes from the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, and is its titular character. She's actually an inversion of what we've come to expect. It completely flips the script on the power dynamic. Wednesday is the active protagonist of her own story. She is not a guide for a male hero; she is the hero. Her visions serve her own investigation and her own goals. The male characters in her orbit, like Xavier and Tyler, exist in service to her narrative—a direct reversal of the classic formula where the Vision Girl supports the male hero's journey.

Summing It All Up As you can see, this is one of the more versatile tropes that can work between many different genres. It's a fun way to build your protagonist, or to subvert it into something that can be unique to your story, or a power given to your hero. What's your favorite instance of this piece of character development?

Let me know what you think in the comments.