Period pieces have always intrigued audiences. While producing them is expensive and can be tricky, a good period film never goes unappreciated.

Do you think it's because it feels like traveling in time?

From elaborate costumes to archaic dialogue, intense drama to characteristic production design, period piece movies are beautiful extravaganzas. In this post, let’s explore them in detail.

What Is a Period Film?

Period films represent a category in cinema that accurately recreates historical periods through meticulous attention to detail in costumes, architecture, and social customs.

These films are not always inspired by true historical events, but are set on a timeline years or even centuries in the past. Thus, period films have a specific look, feel, and treatment that often requires extensive research and consultation if the filmmaker wants to be authentic in their narrative.

While facts don’t bind you in a period movie because it's fiction, being creatively authentic to the period you’re depicting is much appreciated by the audience in a period film.

What Are the Characteristics of a Period Piece?

Most period movies will feature the following elements:

Set against the backdrop of a historical era, eliminating all modern elements.

A distinctive color palette based on the era and geography of the story.

Period-based production design that is often grand.

Elaborate period-specific costumes, with some design changes depending on the filmmaker's vision.

Extravagant dialogue, including monologues, in conventional and archaic dialect.

What Are the Different Types of Period Piece Movies?

There are four types of period movies:

1. Biopic Period Movie

This type of period piece is about the life of a real person and is, therefore, inspired by true events.

Most of the time, a biopic follows a famous person, documenting monumental experiences throughout their life. Many times, it can also be a filmmaker’s perspective into a famous person’s life, but still keeping faithful to the real events.

These are the kind of period movies that require intense research. When dealing with a real person as a topic, you don’t want to take too many creative liberties. The authenticity and rawness of these period pieces make them popular (and often award-worthy).

2. Costume Drama

These period pieces feature elaborate and detailed production design and costumes. The aesthetics of these films play a major role in connecting with the audience. Whether furniture, props, backdrops, or costumes, what the actors wear and interact with plays a major role in the visual narrative of these movies.

These types of movies can span different genres, including romance, war, drama, and even horror.

3. Historical Romance

These period films focus on romantic stories set in a past era. They are often fairy-tale-like in their treatment, feature elaborate art and costume, and are packed with intense dialogue and soul-warming music.

4. Historical Epic

As the name suggests, historical epics are period films based on a historical saga, which lives on as a legend. Like costume dramas, these films feature elaborate costumes and sets, but also include extensive action sequences and elements of blood and gore, concluding with the right amount of drama.

Let’s understand each type of period movie with an example.

Understanding Period Movie Pieces With Examples

1. A Beautiful Mind (2001) (Period Biopic)

This period movie is set in the 1940s and is a beautiful rendition of the struggles of a Nobel Laureate, John Nash, after he develops schizophrenia. Set in the ‘40s, when mental illness was taboo, this film beautifully depicts the helplessness of the protagonist and the ones who love him, in finding him help in the process.

We see the genius mathematician endure inhumane medical treatments in a sanatorium until he devises a solution. A movie this soulful is a must-watch.

2. Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006) (Thriller, Costume Drama)

Set in 19th-century France, this film is one of my favorites for multiple reasons. It's a flawless costume drama full of ethereal visuals of France in the days of yore. It presents a visually stunning and cinematic demonstration of one of the oldest and most traditional methods of perfume-making. Filmmaker Tom Tykwer's treatment of an antihero is cold, mysterious, and simply outstanding.

Everything about this film, adapted from Patrick Suskind’s novel, is commendable.

3. Pride & Prejudice (2005) (Historical Romance)

This film is a romance masterpiece based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Following the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, this film is a classic, just like the book. It’s a sassy period piece that also builds enough suspense to keep you hooked on the evolving love story of Darcy and Elizabeth.

4. Braveheart (1995) (historical epic)

This film is set in 13th-century Scotland and follows the journey of William Wallace, a Scottish commoner who rises to become a revolutionary leader.

Mel Gibson directed and starred in this sweeping historical saga, which captures the brutal reality of medieval warfare. The film depicts the Scottish struggle for independence against English tyranny through breathtaking battle sequences and stunning cinematography.

Period films have the power to transport the audience to a different era. Getting a glimpse into the past and learning about the time that has gone by, cinema makes the experience all the more immersive.

Why do you love period movies?