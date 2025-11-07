The King of Pop still commands attention.

The first trailer for Michael, Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson, garnered more than 30 million views in its first six hours online, according to Deadline. That makes it one of the most-watched trailer debuts in the studio's history.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson revealed the number during an earnings call, noting it launched 50% higher than John Wick: Chapter 4 managed in the same window (via Collider).

Fogelson also confirmed that the biopic has been split into two films.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, in the lead role, a casting choice that's generating massive buzz online.

The trailer opens with Jackson in the studio alongside producer Quincy Jones. Set to a medley of hits including "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" and "Beat It," it showcases recreations of Jackson's most iconic moments, such as his on-stage moonwalk and the "Thriller" choreography.

Fan reactions have been intense.

One viewer on X admitted they were going to "cry the entire time" when the film hits theaters. Another user wrote, "Hope Jaafar knows his life will never be the same after 2026."

Director Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed Training Day and The Equalizer films, has called the project deeply personal.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work—the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible," Fuqua said (via Variety).

We're sure that the record-breaking number will only keep climbing when you watch the trailer below:

Michael is in theaters on April 24.