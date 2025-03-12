Nowadays, collecting physical media is all the rage. With networks and studios disappearing, shows and movies, owning something on a disc means you have it for life.

But that shelf life is shrinking due to something called 'disc rot'.

And if you're like me, it would break your heart to pull out a Blu-Ray, pop it in the player, and have it not work, thanks to some degradation that could have been avoided.

So, today, I want to go over disc rot and talk about ways to prevent it.

Let's dive in.

Disc Rot Disc rot is the chemical deterioration of optical discs, like as CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays.

What Causes Disc Rot? Oxidation or chemical reactions cause the breakdown of the reflective layer of the disc. Deep scratches could also be a factor. There's also just crappy manufacturing. Cheap discs made by cheap companies, not built to stand the test of time. There have been lots of scandals where people find out huge swaths of discs fall apart because of a bad manufacturing line. If you live in an environment that's humid or extremely cold, you could also see disc rot thanks to that. Humidity could separate the glue that holds these diss together and extreme cold could cause moisture to crack.

What Does Disc Rot Look Like? Disc rot looks like discoloration, "pinpricks," or a "milky" appearance on the disc's surface. If you try to play a disc that has some rot, it will probably skip, have pixelation, or it will skip over and over. Most discs will just not work.

How to Prevent Disc Rot This feels like a no-brainer but keep your discs inside. Keep them in a case or some sort of holder that you don't leave in direct sunlight. Store your discs vertically so that they don't have added pressure on them that could cause cracks or bending.

Summing Up Disc Rot

The good news in all this is that DVDs and Blu-rays are actually pretty resistant to these kinds of rot unless they have a bad manufacturer. But you still need to take care of the discs if you want them to last a long time.

That way, no one can take them from you.

Let me know what you think in the comments.