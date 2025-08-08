"Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?"

This central question launched a million sing-alongs and is the heart of the musical phenomenon Wicked.

But while all the songs get the attention, today I wanted to show how the script is a masterclass in adaptation, transforming Gregory Maguire's dense, political novel into a sharp, witty, and emotionally resonant story about friendship, perspective, and propaganda.

In this post, we're pulling back the curtain to explore how the character arcs built the Oz we know and love today.

Let's dive in.

How Wicked Deals With Characterization

Wicked is a masterclass in characterization, spinning a tale that hinges not on spectacle but on the deeply personal and transformative journeys of its characters.

The core of Wicked's narrative strength lies in the rich, evolving characterizations of its two leads, Elphaba and Glinda.

They are presented as classic foils, but they transcend this literary device to become reflections of each other's hidden potential and ultimate choices.

Let's break them down.

Elphaba Thropp

The girl born with emerald-green skin, who also probably has a mysterious paternal origin, takes on the tropes of the misunderstood protagonist.

Initially, she is not wicked, but fiercely intelligent, passionate, and ostracized for her appearance. Her character is forged in the crucible of prejudice, but ultimately chooses to be a good person above all else, even when society falsely accuses her.

Glinda the Good

Someone who has it all handed to her, her story begins as the effervescently shallow and ambitious "Galinda." Her primary motivation is popularity and getting the guy. Her character arc is one of maturing from self-obsession to grappling with moral complexity and the burdens of leadership.

And to do that, she has to see the world through Elphaba's eyes and understand that not all things are fair and equal in the land of Oz.

Summing It All Up

I think the musical brilliantly illustrates how a misunderstood hero can be labeled a villain, and a celebrated icon can be a figure of profound tragedy.

And to do that, you need a great script.

