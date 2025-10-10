We're entering my favorite season of the year: Awards Season. That means we're getting all the movies that people think will take home Oscars and Golden Globes. That sends audiences to theaters and allows the box office to grow.

When Hollywood is making money, everyone is happy, especially when we have blockbusters bringing people back to theaters.

And this year, we have the perfect collision of blockbuster and awards season in Wicked: For Good.

The excitement for the second installment of the Wicked movie has reached a fever pitch. The film is already smashing records, becoming Fandango's biggest first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. This incredible demand has box office analysts buzzing, with projections indicating a magical opening weekend of up to $150 million.

That's Marvel movie money, and it could get even higher the closer we get.

Audiences are eager to return to the enchanting world of Oz and to listen to the music and sing along. The first movie made $756,443,397 worldwide.

And this one is tracking to be bigger, maybe even with the potential to cross a billion, though $800-$900 million seems more likely. And that's nothing to be upset about.

This is a great sign that audiences still have a theatrical appetite and that big awards swings can also be commercial successes.

Wicked: For Good is poised to be a cinematic event.

Hopefully, the film lives up to its potential and shakes a stagnant box office out of its shell.

Let us know what you think in the comments.