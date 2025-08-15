One of the raconteurs of writing is Hunter S. Thompson. He had such a strong voice, a crazy life, and his work just got us dialed into worlds that we were not brave enough to enter ourselves.

The guy had such a big personality and wrote so many important things that today I wanted to go over some writing tips I think everyone can pick up from his enduring legacy.

Let's dive in.

1. Become the Story: The Heart of Gonzo At the core of Thompson's revolutionary style was the demolition of the traditional wall between observer and participant. He jumped into first-person narrative and made himself the story with Gonzo journalism. Thompson's Kentucky Derby piece for Scanlan's Monthly dragged the reader through a debauched, whiskey-soaked personal journey that captured the cultural zeitgeist in a way no detached report ever could. Now, how does this apply to filmmakers? You matter. And so does your point of view. Get out there and have some experiences that work into your storytelling. If you're writing about gangsters, hit a museum or try to interview someone. If you're writing about a hunter, go on a hunt! This all matters, and it brings reality to your work. Don't fake it and don't lie about it, experience it, and add that into the mix.

2. Type Your Way to a Master's Rhythm Long before he was a literary icon, Hunter S. Thompson was a student of the greats. In a now-famous anecdote, Thompson sat down and re-typed F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby and Ernest Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms word for word so he could understand the rhythm of great writing. Now, I don't think you need to do that. But you should be reading as much as you can. You should be watching as much as you can. Take in the greats and see how they do things. You can't just make movies or TV in a vacuum; you need to study how it's done well and find yourself in all of that.

3. Find Your Own Damn Voice Throughout his career, Thompson was a staunch advocate for writing with a singular, unapologetic voice. He railed against the idea of catering to an imagined audience or a sanitized editorial standard. This should be your goal as well. You don't have to curse or do drugs or be an ass; you just need to find who you are. Wear your heart on your sleeve when it comes to writing. The way you're going to break in and make people notice is to talk and have a point of view that shakes things up and shows your individuality.

Summing It All Up As a writer, I love reading Hunter S. Thompson. The guy has such a volatile personality, but also has so much to share when it comes to craft. He was gone too soon, and I hope that we get more writers like him to fill the space.

Let me know what you think in the comments.