Who doesn’t love a good smartphone camera showdown? While Apple didn’t really turn too many heads with the iPhone 16E, other brands are starting to go after the professional smartphone filmmaker, photographer, and content creator types.

Xiaomi has unveiled the company’s 15 series smartphones with the new Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra models that are being marketed as professional imagery devices with a focus on mobile photography and videography.

Let’s look at the Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifically and explore what its Leica-engineered features can offer to smartphone video professionals.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra The new flagship of the Chinese company’s smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, features a 50MP Type 1 LYT-900 sensor 1 that comes with a Leica-engineered Summilux lens that features a f/1.63 aperture and 14EV of dynamic range. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will also support 23mm, 28mm, and 35mm equivalent focal lengths and offer some improved light support and low-light performance than the previous 14 models. The main 50MP telephoto lens will be a native 70mm equivalent with 3x optical zoom. There will also be a 200MP periscope telephoto that will be a 100MP equivalent with 4.3x optical zoom that will feature a f/2.6 aperture. The telephoto can zoom to 200mm, 400mm, and even further. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will also add support for Dolby Vision on all of its rear cameras, along with support for 4K video at 120fps and 10-bit Log recording, plus some nice optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization available to help smoother video footage recording possible. Credit: Xiaomi

New Hyper AI Features Believe it or not, similar to new iPhone models, a lot of the marketing and new features are focused on new AI capabilities. The Xiaomi 15 is no different as the company is introducing a new HyperOS 2 software, which will add many AI features, functions, and capabilities. Along with the usual translations and summations, the Xiaomi 15 will include a suite of AI-powered photo editing tools to offer various enhancements for your images and footage.