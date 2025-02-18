There’s always innovation to be had in the filmmaking space. And while a lot of R&D goes into new cameras and insane AI technology, there’s also a good deal of development working to make our storage solutions better as well.

A new SSD created by Planck promises to be the world’s smallest Phone-first-designed SSD and is meant to appeal to content creators on the go. Let’s look at this Planck SSD and explore its 2TB capacity, fast 10 Gbps speeds, and how it can offer seamless compatibility with iPhone, Android, tablets, and laptops.

Plus, with a design made to almost disappear in the palm of the hand while shooting or fit snugly in a pocket for mobility, Planck might be able to ensure uninterrupted Apple ProRes 4K at 120 fps recording without dropped frames.

The Planck SSD As mentioned above, Planck claims that the company’s new groundbreaking SSD innovation is set to be the world’s smallest SSD to offer up to 2TB capacity, blazing 10 Gbps speeds, and seamless compatibility with all of your smartphones and on-the-run devices. Furthermore, the Planck SSD should be able to provide uninterrupted Apple ProRes 4K at 120 fps recording without dropped frames. The SSD is powered by an NVMe chip with 1050 MB/s read and write speeds, which should aid in its efforts to enable effortless capturing, editing, and transferring of large files in even the most demanding environments. Plus, with a palm-sized, lightweight design, the SSD should be highly portable while also providing plug-and-play compatibility.

Apple ProRes for iPhone Filmmakers For all of you iPhone filmmakers and smartphone videographers out there, the Planck SSD has been designed to address the unique needs of independent filmmakers, travelers, vloggers, adventurers, photographers, and digital nomads who require fast, portable, and reliable storage solutions. It should spur mobile workflows with direct-to-SSD recording, enabling real-time ProRes 4K at 60/120 fps recording directly from an iPhone 15 Pro or later models. Plus, by eliminating dropped frames and internal storage constraints, Planck should further ensure uninterrupted, high-quality recording during intensive tasks. It also features a cable-free workflow to further enhance usability, allowing creators to confidently capture extended footage without lag or overheating. The goal is to unlock the full potential of the iPhone’s cinematic capabilities and make Planck SSD an essential tool for mobile creators. Planck SSD CREDIT: Planck