We can bet pretty authoritatively that a bunch of people will dress up like Aunt Gladys from Weapons this Halloween. Why wouldn't you? She's an icon, with that trendy smudged lipstick and those perfectly normal baby teeth. And her love of gardening.

We can't get enough of her or Zach Cregger's Weapons, which is about to see its digital release. The late-summer hit has already grossed over $260 million worldwide, so of course Warner Bros. is exploring a prequel centered on Gladys, the film's scene-stealing antagonist, played by Amy Madigan.

Cregger himself has confirmed the project is legit.

"It is real and I've been talking to Warner Bros. about it," Cregger told Fangoria recently. "There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it. It's not bullshit."

A prequel pitch wasn't just a reaction to the box office success.

"I was ready," Cregger said. "I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger originally included a chapter in Weapons focused on Gladys and her backstory, but cut it from the final script for length. That material could now form the backbone of a prequel.

Aunt Gladys is a kooky witch who magically kidnaps the children of Maybrook, hypnotizing them so that she can feed off their life-force and make herself younger and more powerful. As a witch does. We don't really know where she comes from; beyond that, she has some distant connection to the young Alex. She is likely lying about being a relation, which is something we could learn in the prequel.

Still, no deals are signed, and there's no timeline yet. That's partly because Cregger is currently in Prague working on his next film, a Resident Evil reboot for Sony Pictures that's reportedly getting him $20 million. That's set for release on September 18, 2026.

After that, he's got other projects waiting, including a DC Studios movie and an original sci-fi script called Flood.

Would you watch a Weapons prequel?