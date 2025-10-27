As we covered when it was first announced , ZEISS’s new CinCraft Virtual Lens Technology is here for your VFX as a plugin for 2D compositing in Nuke that provides one-click virtual lens tech that can help your digital lens VFX workflows.

However, while it was announced back in May, we haven’t heard too much yet about when it would go live or what else it would feature. Now, with news of ZEISS preparing to open it to a closed beta period, it sounds like things are moving along.

Here’s everything you need to know about this CinCraft Virtual Lens Technology and how you can apply to join the closed beta today.





ZEISS CinCraft Virtual Lens Technology Designed to help artists elevate their VFX with physically-based lens effects, this new technology for 2D compositing is part of the ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem. The main offering here is the ability for VFX artists to pick a certain lens “off the shelf” to apply its lens look digitally. Plus, with its one-click technology, artists will be able to reach their creative visions faster as they’ll be able to access digital lenses with a high-fidelity standard and capture the visual essence of real lenses with unmatched precision. As a lens manufacturer, ZEISS can leverage its unique heritage in optics to offer an innovative approach for artists enhancing VFX projects, tackling the time-consuming hurdles of achieving physically correct and cinematically aesthetic lens behavior. Through a library solution approach, the technology will provide access to digital lenses that bring accurate and predictable lens behavior of real lenses to the digital world of 2D compositing, giving artists the possibility to choose from a digital shelf, just like a cinematographer or DP does with a camera rental. Credit: ZEISS