If you’re a Nikon shooter looking for a versatile 50mm lens for your films, videos, or content, then this might be news worth checking out. Or, for that matter, if you’re a Sony or Canon shooter, you’re in luck as the ZEISS Otus ML 1.4 50mm is now available for options.

Featuring high optical quality capable of delivering exceptional detail and that iconic ZEISS look, the ZEISS Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens promises to provide precise mechanics with this popular manual prime lens that features premium craftsmanship and great durability.

Let’s look at the ZEISS Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens and explore what it can offer.

The ZEISS Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens Designed to provide unparalleled optical quality with a modernized design, the Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens from ZEISS for Nikon Z-mount full-frame mirrorless camera systems is a re-imagined manual focus prime made for professionals. After not releasing a lens specifically designed for still photography in more than five years, ZEISS introduces its Otus ML-line, which has been able to deliver a more compact and portable form factor while retaining peak lens performance. The lens’s fast maximum aperture allows users to create detailed imagery, even in dimly lit environments. The aspherical design of this lens, coupled with ZEISS's Distagon engineering, allows for optimal image sharpness and significantly reduced optical aberrations.

Price and Availability In stock and available today, the ZEISS Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens now comes for Nikon Z-Mount systems, as well as the aforementioned Sony and Canon options. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Fast Manual-Focus Prime Lens

Distagon Optical Design

10-Blade Diaphragm

260° Focus Throw

Compact & Portable Form Factor

ZEISS T* Antireflective Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction