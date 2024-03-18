It's a sad fact of the film and video industry, but while everyone always flocks to the latest cameras and video recording specs, people rarely spend the necessary time focusing on audio. And trust us, the quality of the audio in your videos can make or break your projects.

That's why for this "Deals of the Week," we're focusing on audio for video. More specifically, we're highlighting three awesome audio field recorders from Zoom, one of the best brands in the industry for producing high-quality, yet affordable audio recorders that are great for video production sets.

Let's dive in to three options worth considering for your projects.

Zoom H4n Pro Our first option is the ever-popular Zoom H4n Pro. This portable handheld recorder with onboard stereo microphone capsule is great for musicians and filmmakers alike. For its video purposes though its about as reliable and versatile as they come as you'll be able to record up to four tracks of high-resolution audio with plenty of options for other filmmaking audio needs.

Zoom H4n Pro 4-Input / 4-Track Portable Handy Recorder with Onboard X/Y Mic Capsule Ideal for guitarists, bassists, and vocalists looking to produce studio-quality tracks on a single travel-friendly device, the brown Zoom H4n Portable Handheld Recorder with Onboard Stereo Microphone Capsule and versatile mic/line/instrument inputs lets you record up to four tracks of high-resolution audio in the palm of your hand.

Zoom H6 Like other H-series Handy recorders, the Zoom H6 model is easy to hold in your hand or attach to a tripod, or even attach to a camera with a shoe mount (which is sold separately). With two mic capsules and plenty of premium accessories though the Zoom H6 is ideal for any production types and should meet all of the rugged standards you'd expect for a workhorse audio recorder.

Zoom H6 All Black 6-Input / 6-Track Portable Handy Recorder with Single Mic Capsule While the original gray H6 is bundled with two mic capsules and premium accessories, the Zoom H6 All Black portable handheld recorder features a sleek black finish and a single mic capsule, making ideal for bands, multi-instrumentalists, and podcasters who don't immediately need the extras.

Zoom F3 While there are audio recorders that might push into much higher prices, this really is a top-of-the-line option for most filmmakers and video pros. The Zoom F3 portable 2-track field recorder makes it easy to simply press record and capture clear, distortion- free sound from your external mics that might be part of your video projects. It's got plenty of controls and reliability too and is a great high-end option.