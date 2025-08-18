Available in mount options for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E camera systems, this new macro lens from 7Artisans promises to allow cinematographers and hybrid shooters the ability to capture razor-sharp close-ups that offer precise depth control and lifelike detail.

With a minimum focus distance of just 6.7 inches, this appears to be a very up-close-and-personal macro lens option that could be awesome to use in the right shot situations. Here’s everything you need to know about this new 7Artisan INFINTE 65mm T2.9 2x Macro Lens.

The New 7Artisan INFINTE 65mm T2.9 2x Macro Lens Featuring a wide aperture range of T2.9 to T22 and multiple aspherical, high-refractive index, and extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, this 65mm macro lens offers precise depth control and lifelike detail. Its aforementioned 6.7" minimum focus distance, 38.4° angle of view, and 2x magnification ratio should allow it to capture intimate close-up shots with even small subjects filling the frame. The lens also sports a 43.2mm image circle and native mount options for Canon, Nikon, and Sony mirrorless systems, as the INFINTE 65mm T2.9 is designed to cover a full-frame sensor. It also features a 90mm front diameter and an 82mm front thread for filter attachment. Plus, its aperture and manual focus can be conveniently adjusted using its 0.8 MOD gears.