Adobe MAX 2026 is here, and this week’s creative conference in Miami has likely revealed the biggest headline. Adobe has announced that local MCP integration with Creative tools is on the way. This shouldn’t be too surprising, per se, but if you’re interested in AI creative workflows, you might have wanted it sooner.

The company shared at the conference that the MCP integrations are set to come to Creative Cloud customers in “early 2027,” so we don't have exact dates yet. We do know this will let filmmakers, editors, and other content creators use Creative Cloud tools from their preferred third-party agents to make changes locally in native Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and After Effects project files.

Let’s dive a bit deeper into what this announcement includes and what it could mean for your AI-powered workflows.

Local MCP Integrations Coming to the Creative Cloud Credit: Adobe Again, if you’re into AI and AI-assisted creative workflows, this is likely good news, but it's frustrating that it’s taken this long to announce. We had AI assistant integration come to DaVinci Resolve back in early September , so it was likely only a matter of time until it came to Premiere. But, again, if it’s something you’re into, it’s not who’s first to the game; it’s who does it best that will matter the most here. And this announcement from Adobe offers a lot of promise in this space, as the company says this integration will let layers, vectors, bins, and sequences stay editable in these new workflows. As seen at previews at Adobe MAX 2026, these MCP integrations should be quite high-powered too, mostly thanks to them being able to be run locally on your computer, which will allow agents to work directly in your native project files with everything staying editable.

More Info to Come Credit: Adobe For those who follow AI-assisted and AI-powered editing and creation workflows, this is a pretty big deal and should unlock some new and easy ways to perform tasks where you can do them once, then ask your agent to cascade it across the rest of your project or campaign, with you still being able to step in at any moment to refine the work by hand. Plus, the company also shared that if your agent is connected to other MCP tools like Google Drive or Slack, it can pull in a project brief from Google Docs, work on it in Adobe’s tools, and share the result with your team via Slack. Again, all we know so far is that MCP integrations should come to Creative Cloud customers in early 2027. If and when we hear anything more concrete, we’ll let you know.

Check out more of our coverage on Adobe Max 2026!