The AI chatbots are getting smarter, more efficient, and much more integrated by the day, as Adobe has announced that the company is expanding its AI integrations list to now include an Adobe in Gemini Plugin.

This latest AI expansion will bring Gemini alongside integrations already available in ChatGPT, Slack, Copilot, and Claude—the last of which is also set to get notable upgrades, with more ways to create, edit, and refine your work directly in these AI apps.

So, if you’re in the bag with AI, or just curious about what’s going on, here’s what you need to know about these new Adobe AI integrations.

Adobe in Gemini Announced So, the first bit of news here is that Adobe has announced that it is bringing Adobe to Gemini. If you’re following along at home, Gemini is Google’s AI model and is one of the most widely used AI assistant platforms in the world—because, you know, it’s Google. This new Adobe in Gemini plugin will work much in the same way as Adobe’s other AI integration plugins, as it will allow Gemini users to call on pro-grade tools from Adobe like Photoshop, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly to do things like enhance photos, create marketing assets, and create customized designs, all through your usual conversational chats in the Gemini app. Here are some examples Adobe has shared of what can be done in Adobe in Gemini: Create consistent, polished product photos: Upload your product photos and describe the look you’re after. Adobe can help optimize lighting and color, crop images consistently, and prepare a polished collection that’s ready for your storefront, website, or marketing materials.

Turn one design into content for your social channels: Ask Adobe to create social-ready versions while preserving your branding and messaging, making it easier to adapt and publish content wherever your audience spends time.

Customize professionally designed templates for your marketing needs: Describe your campaign, target audience, and the style you’re looking for, and Adobe will surface Express designs that best match your needs. From there, you can ask Adobe to personalize the text, imagery, and colors to quickly create polished marketing materials. The company has further shared that while this is a first launch with Gemini, there will likely be more to come, not only with Gemini, but with other AI platforms on the roadmap too. Credit: Adobe

Adobe in Claude Gets a Boost Adobe also announced that, along with this new Gemini integration, its Claude integration is getting a boost. Adobe in Claude will add Acrobat tools to the plugin for the first time, bringing them together with the existing creative tools in one unified Adobe plugin. This means that Claude users will now be able to call on more than 80 pro-grade tools across Acrobat, Express, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, InDesign, Adobe Stock and more — again, all from within the same Claude conversation. The company has also unveiled new interactive editing capabilities that should further expand how users can work with the tools in Claude. Here are some examples of what can now be done in Adobe in Claude: Work with Acrobat tools in Claude : The Adobe plugin now includes popular Acrobat tools for working with PDFs. Organize PDFs by deleting, combining or splitting pages; redact sensitive information; and convert or export PDFs to other file formats.

: The Adobe plugin now includes popular Acrobat tools for working with PDFs. Organize PDFs by deleting, combining or splitting pages; redact sensitive information; and convert or export PDFs to other file formats. Edit and analyze PDFs directly : When you want more hands-on control, open your PDF in the new interactive editor to reorder pages, edit text or mark up the document with comments and highlights. You can also invoke the new Document Review skill and ask Claude to analyze your document and add recommendations and notations directly in the editor.

: When you want more hands-on control, open your PDF in the new interactive editor to reorder pages, edit text or mark up the document with comments and highlights. You can also invoke the new Document Review skill and ask Claude to analyze your document and add recommendations and notations directly in the editor. Refine designs with Express: Building on the conversational editing already available in Claude, you can now go further with a layer-based interactive editor for Express designs, giving you hands-on control over individual elements of the design. Select and customize images, copy, colors and fonts independently, so you can refine exactly what you want without needing to regenerate the entire design — all within your Claude workflow. The most notable part is that these tools will work alongside Acrobat tools to carry projects all the way through in Claude. Credit: Adobe