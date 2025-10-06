AI as a Tool, Not a Shortcut: Inside the Chroma Awards
“AI can never create taste or choice or voice. But it is a tool for honing your voice.”
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, we take a deep dive into the intersection of AI and creativity in filmmaking. Host GG Hawkins speaks with Matty Shimura from ElevenLabs about the upcoming Chroma Awards—an international competition that aims to spotlight ethical, intentional, and innovative uses of AI in film, music videos, and games.
The conversation explores how AI is being used as a tool rather than a shortcut, the ethical complexities of its application in creative work, and how filmmakers can adapt and thrive using these new technologies. This is a sponsored podcast in partnership with ElevenLabs and the Chroma Awards.
In this episode, we discuss:
- The mission behind the Chroma Awards and what makes it unique in the AI creative space
- Why AI is not the death of creativity, but a tool for expanding it
- The distinction between “AI natives” and traditional filmmakers
- How the competition promotes transparency and ethical storytelling
- Ways AI can democratize filmmaking for underrepresented voices
- Real-world examples of powerful AI-driven projects like Electric Pink
- The rigorous and human-driven process behind making an AI film
- The fears surrounding job replacement and how to respond with curiosity and skill-building
- Opportunities for collaboration and community within the AI creative movement
Guests
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.