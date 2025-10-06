In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, we take a deep dive into the intersection of AI and creativity in filmmaking. Host GG Hawkins speaks with Matty Shimura from ElevenLabs about the upcoming Chroma Awards—an international competition that aims to spotlight ethical, intentional, and innovative uses of AI in film, music videos, and games.

The conversation explores how AI is being used as a tool rather than a shortcut, the ethical complexities of its application in creative work, and how filmmakers can adapt and thrive using these new technologies. This is a sponsored podcast in partnership with ElevenLabs and the Chroma Awards.





In this episode, we discuss: The mission behind the Chroma Awards and what makes it unique in the AI creative space

Why AI is not the death of creativity, but a tool for expanding it

The distinction between “AI natives” and traditional filmmakers

How the competition promotes transparency and ethical storytelling

Ways AI can democratize filmmaking for underrepresented voices

Real-world examples of powerful AI-driven projects like Electric Pink

The rigorous and human-driven process behind making an AI film

The fears surrounding job replacement and how to respond with curiosity and skill-building

