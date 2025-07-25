Eddie AI, which is fastly becoming one of the leading AI tools and dubbed as the “ AI assistant editor ” in the video editing space, has announced the launch of text-based editing inside its Rough Cut mode. These new features promise to unlock a helpful new way to refine AI-generated edits using nothing but words.

Let’s look at this update and quickly explore what it could offer for video editors open to this technology.

Eddie AI Rough Cut Mode Announced previously, Rough Cut mode is a feature in Eddie AI that automatically assembles clean stringouts from raw interviews in minutes. Now, with text-based editing, editors can take the wheel and polish the AI’s cuts with familiar, intuitive controls: editing video the same way you’d edit a Google Doc. Want to delete a line? Just highlight the sentence and hit delete. Need to move a soundbite? Click the grab handle and move it into place. Want to trim filler words or rearrange the flow of the story? It’s all done in the script, no timeline wrangling required.