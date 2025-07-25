Eddie AI, which is fastly becoming one of the leading AI tools and dubbed as the “AI assistant editor” in the video editing space, has announced the launch of text-based editing inside its Rough Cut mode. These new features promise to unlock a helpful new way to refine AI-generated edits using nothing but words.

Let’s look at this update and quickly explore what it could offer for video editors open to this technology.

Eddie AI Rough Cut Mode

Announced previously, Rough Cut mode is a feature in Eddie AI that automatically assembles clean stringouts from raw interviews in minutes. Now, with text-based editing, editors can take the wheel and polish the AI’s cuts with familiar, intuitive controls: editing video the same way you’d edit a Google Doc.

Want to delete a line? Just highlight the sentence and hit delete. Need to move a soundbite? Click the grab handle and move it into place. Want to trim filler words or rearrange the flow of the story? It’s all done in the script, no timeline wrangling required.

Text-Based Editing Update

This update marks a major step forward in Eddie’s vision of collaborative editing between humans and machines. AI handles the heavy lifting of logging and assembly. The editor stays in control of the story, with the ability to refine timing, pacing, and tone directly from the transcript.

“We’re giving editors the tools to finish the rough cut job,” said Shamir Allibhai, co-founder and CEO of Eddie AI, “with the finesse only humans can bring—without ever leaving the script view.”

This new text-based editing feature is now live and available to all Eddie AI users inside Rough Cut mode. If you’re curious to learn more, you can check out Eddie AI’s website here.

From Your Site Articles
text-based editingai video editingai video editorrough cut modeeddie ai
AIEditing & Post-ProductionTopics