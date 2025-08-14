Developed as a drone brand incubated by Insta360 and third parties, Antigravity has officially unveiled its first product: the Antigravity A1. Set to be the world’s first drone equipped with 8K 360-degree capture, the AI aims to redefine what drones can do by combining an immersive flying experience with intuitive controls.

Let’s look at the Antigravity A1 and explore what it has to offer, and how these offerings might make it a top contender to rival DJI’s market dominance, which is currently facing its own issues.

Introducing the Antigravity A1 Drone Powering the Antigravity A1, at its core, is its impressive dual-lens camera system that captures everything around it in 360 degrees. The lenses are mounted on the top and bottom of the drone's fuselage, enabling complete environmental capture with no blind spots. The A1 will also feature some advanced stitching technology that can render the drone invisible when viewed through the goggles and in the final footage. The result of this is an immersive, clean video that should be able to place drone pilots directly inside the scene without distractions.

360 Immersive Flight Capabilities Another key feature of the Antigravity A1 is its sophisticated level of immersion. The drone, the Vision goggles, and the Grip controller all aim to work together to enable a new way to explore the skies. Antigravity is also unveiling some unique FreeMotion technology that will allow pilots to look freely in any direction while flying the drone using intuitive hand gestures. This separates flying the drone from viewing the surroundings, allowing pilots to look in one direction while flying in another. The 360 immersion doesn't end when the drone lands, either, as recorded footage can be viewed in 360 degrees over and over again, letting users discover new angles every time they watch.

8K 360-Degree Video Recording The aforementioned dual-lens setup should equal the capabilities of Insta360's popular X Series, making it easy for anyone to capture high-quality 8K 360 footage. Plus, Antigravity reports that every angle that you might want will be recorded at once, giving creators the power to reframe their footage in post and make sure they never miss a shot. This should further enable powerful new editing possibilities like dynamic camera moves, Tiny Planet effects, and horizon flips. Creating cinematic FPV-style footage is now more accessible than ever. This technology also allows users to export multiple angles from a single clip in any aspect ratio without losing quality.