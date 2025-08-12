First teased the other week , Antigravity is Insta360’s new drone brand that has been incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties. The goal of Antigravity is to create an entirely new category of aerial drone technology, and it could indeed end up rivaling DJI once its first products officially hit the skies.

As for when that might be, we now have a date. August 14th, this week Antigravity will introduce its first product, and we’re very excited to see what it might be and what it might offer for aerial videographers and photographers alike.

Here’s what we can share about Antigravity so far, and why you might want to consider getting excited too.

Antigravity Drone Launch As a new company incubated by Insta360 and other third parties, Antigravity is set to be its own brand. And to prove it, Antigravity has its own social accounts that are sharing more teasers about the launch of its new flagship product later this week. See on Instagram

“Take the future into your own hands,” it reads, with the same date of the product reveal being this August 14th, at 9 am EDT. But what will this product be?