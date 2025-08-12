Ready to Challenge DJI, Insta360’s New Antigravity Drone Brand Set to Launch First Product This Week
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Insta360 Antigravity drone product, and what it could mean for a camera drone industry that’s been so deeply under DJI’s shadow.
First teased the other week, Antigravity is Insta360’s new drone brand that has been incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties. The goal of Antigravity is to create an entirely new category of aerial drone technology, and it could indeed end up rivaling DJI once its first products officially hit the skies.
As for when that might be, we now have a date. August 14th, this week Antigravity will introduce its first product, and we’re very excited to see what it might be and what it might offer for aerial videographers and photographers alike.
Here’s what we can share about Antigravity so far, and why you might want to consider getting excited too.
Antigravity Drone Launch
As a new company incubated by Insta360 and other third parties, Antigravity is set to be its own brand. And to prove it, Antigravity has its own social accounts that are sharing more teasers about the launch of its new flagship product later this week.
“Take the future into your own hands,” it reads, with the same date of the product reveal being this August 14th, at 9 am EDT. But what will this product be?
What to Expect
Without giving away too many spoilers, it does appear that Antigravity is aiming to compete directly against DJI in the aerial drone camera marketplace. Which comes as good timing too, as DJI is deep in a very public ongoing battle to sell products and operate in the United States.
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI’s new flagship high-end drone, is still not selling in the US due to ban and tariff concerns. What will the future hold for Antigravity’s first aerial product? We’ll just have to wait and see.
But stay tuned as it’s exciting news that we’re looking forward to sharing more about later this week.
- New Silicon Valley Drone Company Sets Target on Besting DJI’s Aerial Dominance ›
- DJI Launches a $499 Drone, Smaller than a Soda Can ›
- Launch Your DJI Drones Directly From Your Cars With This On-Vehicle Drone System ›
- Launch Into Drone Videography With DJI’s Tiny and Affordable Neo ›
- Insta360 Launches Antigravity: The World’s First 360 Drone With True Immersive Capture ›