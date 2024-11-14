One of the most unique and interesting announcements out of the 2024 Apple Event this year was Apple’s new Final Cut Camera app for iPad and iPhone. And while all the talk today might be about the new Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac (or perhaps the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 ), Apple’s update to Final Cut Camera might sneakily be the most significant for certain video pros.

Set to bring intuitive new pro controls for all of you aspiring (and already professional) film and video directors, this update features new video recording specs and capabilities. These improvements are set to unlock the full capabilities of the new iPhone 16 Pro and should partner well with importing and editing your footage into Final Cut Pro for iPad to complete Apple’s newly optimized workflow.

Let’s look at this Final Cut Camera 1.1 update and what it’s set to offer smartphone videographers.

Apple Final Cut Camera 1.1 The biggest news here is that Final Cut Camera users will now have the ability to capture Log-encoded HEVC video in standalone or Live Multicam sessions. This means that Final Cut Camera smartphone shooters will be able to fully take advantage of the amazing dynamic range of Log while still benefitting from reduced file sizes and even more recording time. This updated Final Cut Camera will also allow users to enable a LUT preview while recording in Log, which should help showcase the vibrancy of the original scene in SDR or HDR with the Apple Log LUT. Plus, for iPhone 16 Pro users, you’ll now be able to record beautiful and crisp 4K120 fps footage for even smoother cinematic slow motion, then directly import it into Final Cut Pro for iPad, and begin your edit in a new Apple-approved, seamless flow. Here are all of the new features and enhancements set to come to Final Cut Camera 1.1: Preview your Log video in SDR or HDR with the vibrancy of the original scene by enabling the Apple Log LUT while recording. (Requires iPhone 15 Pro or later.)

Record in Log and HEVC for increased flexibility and dynamic range combined with smaller file sizes. (Requires iPhone 15 Pro or later.)

Precisely compose your video using the level with tilt and roll indicators or crosshairs for overhead shots.

Capture high-quality 4K footage at up to 120 fps with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. www.apple.com