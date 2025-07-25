Following up on the announcements of several new products, Aputure is back with more news about some improvements coming to some of the company’s more popular, already released lights, including the STORM 1200x fixture.

With this new firmware update (V1.5), the Aputure STORM 1200x fixture is set to add a Limited HSIC+ mode as well as new DMX profiles for color control with the BLAIR light engine. Let’s look at what this update means for the STORM 1200x and how you can download and install this update today if you already have a STORM 1200x fixture ready to go.

Aputure STORM 1200x Fixture Update As mentioned above, this firmware update, V1.5, is set to add some highly-requested features to the STORM 1200x Fixture. Here's a quote from Aputure about the update: “From the moment the STORM 1200x was announced, users have asked for HSIC+ control. With this update, we’ve delivered. V1.5 adds Limited HSIC+ to the control menu and new DMX profiles that unlock full color capabilities of the BLAIR light engine. This gives users the advanced control they’ve been waiting for.” — Ben Dynice, Aputure’s Director of Product, UI/UX. These control capabilities match those found on the other STORM x series lights, the STORM 400x and the STORM XT52.