With NAB 2025 just about to be on us, brands and manufacturers are almost furiously announcing new products and filmmaking gear left and right. It’s a busy week for sure, but an exciting one nonetheless, as film and video professionals get a glimpse into what the future holds for all types of industry technologies.

The latest product announcement comes from Aputure with the company’s new STORM XT52, which Aputure reports is the brightest tunable white point source LED to hit the market yet. Offering 5200W of high-output white CCT from 2500 to 10,000K and featuring a BLAIR chipset for exceptional accuracy, the STORM XT52 could be an ideal option for your high-end lighting setups.

Let’s check it out below.

Aputure STORM XT52 Point-Source Full-White LED Monolight Designed for all manner of large-scale film and television productions, the Aputure STORM XT52 aims to be one of the brightest lights in the world to offer this level of color adjustability. Offering the aforementioned 5200W of high-output white CCT from 2500 to 10,000K, the STORM XT52 will also feature a BLAIR chipset that brings many perks as well. The BLAIR chipset should help ensure exceptional accuracy and advanced connectivity and provide a rugged IP65 dust- and weather-resistant construction that should help the light withstand demanding any and all capture environments. The STORM XT52’s electronic mount will also be compatible with Aputure's multiple electronic modifiers that provide further enhanced optimization and motorized control. CREDIT: Aputure

Expanded Mounting, Power, and Connectivity Options In addition to the 5200W output and BLAIR chipset, the STORM XT52 will also feature an innovative electronic Aputure mount that has been designed for heavy-duty modifiers, including the optional CF14 Motorized Fresnel. These expanded mounting options should help guarantee stability, durability, and optimized color accuracy while supporting motorized focus control. Users can further take advantage of the mount's versatility by swapping out the included 35° reflector with one of Aputure's optional 20 ° and 50° reflectors as well. The XT52 can also be powered from household circuits and will come with a bare ends cable, which should let users customize their plug solutions. Aputure reports that the XT52 will also offer advanced connectivity options, including Sidus Link app control, LumenRadio CRMX, Art-Net, and sACN via etherCON, and 16-bit DMX512 input and output. These features should all help seamlessly integrate the fixture into your existing lighting workflows and provide working lighting technicians and programmers with the complete control over their operation that they need. CREDIT: Aputure

Price and Availability The Aputure STORM X552 is available for pre-order now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Studio & Film/TV Production

Output: 103,500 Lux at 9.8' w/ Reflector

2500-10,000K CCT

High-Output, Full-White, BLAIR Chipset

Onboard, DMX & App Control

Art-Net, sACN & LumenRadio CRMX Control

CRI >96 | TLCI >96 | SSI 87/86

Advanced Liquid-Cooling, IP65 Rated

Electronic Aputure Mount

Includes 35° Reflector & Control Box