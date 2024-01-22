As no surprise to anyone, ARRI was by far one of the most popular cameras reported to be used by filmmakers for their features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival (here’s our full survey results). And that’s pretty much the case for the better part of a decade now thanks to ARRI’s great cameras and signature color and looks.

However, one area in which ARRI has been looking to improve as of late has been with its stabilization and stabilized remote heads. Since releasing the ARTEMIS 2 and TRINITY 2, ARRI has been on a path to unlock full 360-degree movement on the roll axis for their cameras, and they’ve finally, fully achieved it with their new flagship remote head.

The ARRI 360 EVO offers 360-degrees of free movement on the roll axis and supports payloads of up to 60 pounds. Let’s take a look at this new stabilized remote head and explore how it could be just what you need for your own feature film (or other project) ambitions.

Introducing the ARRI 360 EVO Designed as the next evolution to the now discontinued SRH-360 stabilized remote head system, this new EVO version includes an advanced 3-axis stabilized remote head that is fully tailored to handle all of your larger and heavier camera packages. With a maximum payload of 60 pounds, it shouldn’t be hard to include all of the gear and long lenses that you’d like. The 360-degrees of rotation is designed to support both pan and roll axis moves and should be able to let the roll movement take place around the lens’ optical axis as well, so you’ll be able to perform more advanced shots and moves while keeping your subject framed in the center as your camera rotates. The new 360 EVO should also work great for quick and easy transitions between setups as it can be mounted on cranes and dollies easily as well. It will also reportedly be able to use many of the same cables, brackets, and plates as the TRINITY 2 system, so you won’t need to re-invest in too much gear if you already use one.

Working with the ARRI TRINITY 2 Speaking of which, the TRINITY 2 in particular and the 360 EVO can both be remotely controlled from a Digital Encoder Head or the ARRI DRW-1 Wheels set, which means you’ll have a lot more flexibility on set to manage your camera and shots with less crew. When we covered the release of the TRINITY 2 and the ARTEMIS 2, we recognized that ARRI camera stabilizers have always been the standard that other manufacturers have strived for, or even tried to emulate. But these stabilizers, in particular the TRINITY 2, the bar has now remained higher for a reason. The 360 EVO will also come with a range of ports including a 12V AUX power outlet, 12V/Tally, 6G video, LBUS connectivity, connectors for extra radio modules, and even camera power for both 12V or 24V camera systems as well. ARRI 360 EVO remote control panel. ARRI