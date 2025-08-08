In what would be the biggest camera brand and manufacturer news since RED Digital Cinema sold to Nikon last year, a new report by Bloomberg indicates that ARRI Group’s management team and owners are in talks with potential advisers to sell a major stake in the company.

The report also indicates that ARRI has been working behind the scenes with a consulting agency to streamline many aspects of its business. For a company with deep roots in the motion picture industry that date back to the early 1900s, the ARRI name has long been synonymous with high-end cinematography.

Here’s everything we know so far about how a potential sale might, or might not, shake things up for the famous German film equipment company.

Is ARRI For Sale? According to a new article in Bloomberg , the German film equipment maker is weighing options that include a sale. The report indicates that ARRI’s management and owners are “in initial talks with potential advisers” and that a sale of a major stake in ARRI is on the table. The article goes on to detail how ARRI, despite its brand recognition and powerful name, has been struggling a bit with the ups and downs of the film industry since the COVID-era lockdowns and recent writer and actor strikes over the past few years. ARRI has been working with a consultancy group to better streamline its business, which does appear to have been successful with the help of the recent launch of the new ARRI Alexa 35 Base Model and the most recent ARRI Alexa 35 Xtreme .

The Best Name in the Business Founded back in 1917 in Munich, Germany, by August Arnold and Robert Richter, the ARRI name and brand have remained privately owned by the heirs of the founders for over one hundred years now. The Arriflex 35 camera, the world’s first reflex mirror shutter, was introduced by ARRI in 1937, and the company has a long history of providing professional motion picture film cameras ever since. In the past few years, even ARRI Alexa camera systems have shot several films that have won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, including Hugo (2011), Life of Pi (2012), Gravity (2013),Birdman (2014), The Revenant (2015), and 1917 (2019).