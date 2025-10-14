The SolaBulb is here! One of the leading brands in wireless LED lighting solutions, Astera, has reinvented practical lighting with the SolaBulb, its first wireless, zoomable, Bulb-style Fresnel. Built on the success of the Astera bulb family, the SolaBulb is an ultra-versatile lighting solution that offers an excellent option for filmmakers and production crews seeking innovative lighting solutions.

Here's what you need to know about the SolaBulb and how it introduces new levels of performance and control in a discreet, compact form factor with 50W PAR-bulb-equivalent output and an industry-first 15°–50° zoom.

Offering Spot and Wide-Angle Beam Control An innovative single lightbulb-style practical light, the SolaBulb is a zoomable Fresnel that offers both spot and wide-angle beam control capabilities, suitable for use on small DIY projects or the largest sets in Hollywood productions. “I really appreciate how versatile the SolaBulb is. Being able to adjust the beam angle from a tight spot to a wider wash gives me so much flexibility on set. It’s compact, easy to rig, and saves me from whipping out multiple fixtures.” — David Smith (Wicked, Snow White, Guardians of the Galaxy) The flexibility for on-set, location, live environment, or exhibition use comes from the SolaBulb’s optimization for maximum Lux output. The SolaBulb can integrate seamlessly into practicals, lanterns, and architectural fixtures while also serving as a controllable downlight. Plus, its beam can be further shaped with the included SolaSnoot accessory to help reduce spill and manage contrast without added weight.

Titan RGBMA LED Engine At its core, the SolaBulb is Astera’s proven Titan RGBMA LED Engine, which enables filmmakers and production crews to deliver rich, saturated colors, accurate skin tones, and dynamic output. SolaBulb’s unique optical system also allows users to rotate the front barrel, smoothly adjusting the beam from a soft, atmospheric glow to crisp, defined accents. The built-in PAR20 Fresnel lens can further provide even light distribution and shadow quality that feels cinematic, while maintaining the convenient footprint of a PAR30-style bulb. The SolaBulb also offers a great range of control thanks to built-in LumenRadio CRMX and Bluetooth features, which ensure seamless integration with your industry-standard consoles. Users can also try out the AsteraApp as an option to monitor and adjust settings across multiple units. The SolaBulb also follows all your standard NYX Bulb setup procedures and is fully compatible with Astera’s available PowerStation, offering external display and portable battery capabilities.