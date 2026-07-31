See What Atlas Lens Co.’s Mercury Series Anamorphics Look Like on the New Sony FX5
If you’re curious to see what the Sony FX5 is truly capable of, look no further than this test footage shot by Atlas Lens Co., which shows what its Mercury Series 1.5x anamorphics can do on the new camera.
Well, this is a camera-and-lens combination we’re looking forward to seeing the cinematic results of. Spoilers: it looks awesome. Ever since the Sony FX5 was first officially announced, it’s been clear that this camera is something special.
Powered by a 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, a next-gen image processor, and capable of recording Open Gate and internal X-OCN, many have been excited to see this new bad boy actually in action and using some of the top cinema lenses on the market.
That wait is over as test footage demos are starting to come out, and this one is quite intriguing to say the least.
Sony FX5 Test Footage
Posted on Atlas Lens Co.’s official YouTube channel, this demo footage video asks a simple question: “What Does the Mercury Series Look Like on the Sony FX5?” (As we mentioned above, the spoiler here is that it looks awesome.)
Still, there’s a lot to take in with this test footage that does a nice job of, understandably, knowing what high-end cinematographers are actually looking for in these camera and lens tests. We get exact measurements of the subject's distance from the camera, along with plenty of different moves and flares.
What’s nice about this footage, too, is that you really get to see what the Mercury Series has to offer: its 1.5x squeeze ratio, classic anamorphic field curvature, and frame falloff.
Atlas Lens Co Mercury Series Anamorphic Lenses
If you aren’t familiar with the Mercury Series of anamorphic lenses from Atlas Lens Co., we’ve covered the lenses in the past, and they’re honestly some of the top—and most cinematic—options many would recommend to possibly try out on the new FX5.
You can see for yourself, but the lenses offer some vintage, sun-tinged golden flares and attractive expressionist geometric distortion, and come in focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 138 mm.
If you’d like to find more info on these Mercury Series lenses, you can head to the company’s website here.
For more info on the Sony FX5, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor
- 5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 4K120 (16:9)
- Internal X-OCN Raw Recording
- Three Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode
- 3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen
- AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance
- 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
- BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls
- Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots
- Optional EVF & 32-bit XLR Handle Unit
Sony FX5 Cinema Camera
The Sony FX5 Cinema Camera brings the latest advancements from Sony's Cinema Line into a compact system built for today's hybrid productions. Featuring a newly developed 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, the next-generation BIONZ XR2 image processor with an integrated AI processing unit, and professional recording options including Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN, the FX5 delivers exceptional speed, image quality, and production flexibility.
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