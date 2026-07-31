Well, this is a camera-and-lens combination we’re looking forward to seeing the cinematic results of. Spoilers: it looks awesome. Ever since the Sony FX5 was first officially announced , it’s been clear that this camera is something special.

Powered by a 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, a next-gen image processor, and capable of recording Open Gate and internal X-OCN, many have been excited to see this new bad boy actually in action and using some of the top cinema lenses on the market.

That wait is over as test footage demos are starting to come out, and this one is quite intriguing to say the least.

Sony FX5 Test Footage Posted on Atlas Lens Co. ’s official YouTube channel, this demo footage video asks a simple question: “What Does the Mercury Series Look Like on the Sony FX5?” (As we mentioned above, the spoiler here is that it looks awesome.) Still, there’s a lot to take in with this test footage that does a nice job of, understandably, knowing what high-end cinematographers are actually looking for in these camera and lens tests. We get exact measurements of the subject's distance from the camera, along with plenty of different moves and flares. What’s nice about this footage, too, is that you really get to see what the Mercury Series has to offer: its 1.5x squeeze ratio, classic anamorphic field curvature, and frame falloff.

Atlas Lens Co Mercury Series Anamorphic Lenses If you aren’t familiar with the Mercury Series of anamorphic lenses from Atlas Lens Co., we’ve covered the lenses in the past , and they’re honestly some of the top—and most cinematic—options many would recommend to possibly try out on the new FX5. You can see for yourself, but the lenses offer some vintage, sun-tinged golden flares and attractive expressionist geometric distortion, and come in focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 138 mm. If you’d like to find more info on these Mercury Series lenses, you can head to the company’s website here . For more info on the Sony FX5, here are the full specs and purchase options. 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 4K120 (16:9)

Internal X-OCN Raw Recording

Three Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode

3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen

AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

Optional EVF & 32-bit XLR Handle Unit