We know, DSLR cameras are old news. Like, in the age of AI and new technologies, we're talking about ancient tech here. Yet, despite the rise of the mirrorless camera revolution, there are actually many DSLR cameras that are still around and are actually pretty good deals.

That's why for our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we're going throwback and highlighting some great savings opportunities available with these tried-but-true Nikon DSLRs currently on sale and ready for your hybrid content needs.

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera: $696.95

Nikon D780 DSLR Camera: $1,546.95

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera: $1,996.95

You can find more filmmaking deals here.