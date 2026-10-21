If you’re looking for extremely wide fields of view for your medium format cameras, this new AstrHori MF 8mm F2.4 Circular Fisheye Lens is a great option to consider.

Designed to capture the distinct, spherical fisheye perspective many filmmakers, DPs, and hybrid content shooters want these days, this new fisheye from AstrHori doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it's set to really push its own ultra-widness.

Let’s check out this new circular fisheye lens and see what its 220-degree ultra-wide spherical field of view can do for your medium-format mirrorless systems.





The AstrHori MF 8mm F2.4 Circular Fisheye Lens Tailored more for photography than videography, this new fisheye should let shooters of all types get close to their subjects and create unique looks that exaggerate curves and add distinctive distortion to your image. The lens will feature an expansive 220° field of view and dramatic circular fisheye distortion, making it ideal for astrophotography, landscapes, urban exploration, and videography for music videos or trippier sequences. The lens should also handle most shooting situations, with its bright f/2.4 maximum aperture enabling reliable low-light performance for dimly lit scenes or night shooting.

Price and Availability Again, this lens serves a unique purpose and will more often appeal to photographers than videographers, but if you’re a hybrid shooter or want some unique looks, it could be a nice option to pair with your medium-format camera system. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Medium Format | f/2.4 to f/16

6.3mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Ultra Wide-Angle Prime

Manual Focus Design

Clicked Aperture Ring

220° Field of View

2 HR Elements, 2 LD Elements

10 Elements in 8 Groups