Fresh out of NAB 2024, we have a pretty cool new phone accessory. The Atomos Ninja Phone bridges the gap between your professional camera and your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

It takes your camera's HDMI output and enables you to monitor, record, and share high-quality ProRes or H.265 video directly on your phone. The Ninja Phone app offers complete filmmaking control with just a few taps.

Let's dive in.

Atomos Ninja Phone Details The Atomos Ninja Phone turns your smartphone or tablet into a powerful filmmaking tool. Connect your professional camera via HDMI and record stunning 10-bit video in ProRes or H.265 formats, taking full advantage of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's vibrant OLED display. Harness the power of your iPhone's A17 SoC processor to monitor footage with incredible detail, including 11 stops of dynamic range, 1600 nits peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Store your ProRes videos directly on your iPhone, or leverage its 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for seamless cloud-based workflows and live streaming. The Ninja Phone ensures you're never out of power. It works with NP series batteries, a battery eliminator, or USB-C input and charges your iPhone and connected accessories for extended shoots. Plus, its dedicated USB-C port lets you easily connect microphones and other essential tools. Finally, the free Ninja Phone app simplifies control over your entire setup and caters to social media creators with both horizontal (16:9) and portrait (9:16) shooting modes. It's available for iOS and iPadOS. Key Features 10-Bit Video Co-Processor

Record from Professional HDMI Cameras

Monitor Video On Your iPhone's Display

Encode to ProRes or H.265

HDMI Input | USB-C Video Output

USB-C Accessory Port | USB-C Power Port

Works with a Battery/Battery Eliminator

Capture Footage 16:9 or 9:16

Ninja Phone iPhone App

Ninja iPhone Case Required for Use





Atomos Ninja Phone Video Co-Processor cots $399.

