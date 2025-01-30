GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman talk with Seth Gordon, the celebrated writer-director behind Back in Action, Horrible Bosses, and The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.

Seth shares the joys and challenges of creating large-scale films, balancing action and comedy, and his insights into leadership and creativity. This episode is packed with practical advice for emerging filmmakers and candid reflections on Seth’s career journey.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and Seth Gordon discuss: How Seth approaches directing large-scale films while staying focused on the story’s essence

Why removing distractions is key to immersing yourself in the creative process

The importance of starting with the story and building everything else around it

Balancing meticulous planning with room for spontaneity and collaboration on set

Why aspiring filmmakers should focus on creating something deeply meaningful, rather than chasing external recognition

