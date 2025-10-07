With the recent release of the horror movie, Good Boy, everyone in the office has been talking about animal actors.

There's this old saying in Hollywood, "Never work with kids or animals," but like our post on the best child performances shows, animals get it right and steal the show sometimes, too.

So today, I wanted to go over the best animal performances in movies of all time. We'll look at a wide array of species and see what they brought to the table in cinema.

Let's dive in.

1. Terry the Cairn Terrier as Toto in 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939) This is the GOAT, but also the dog. Terry's portrayal of Toto is arguably the most iconic animal performance in film history. Played by a female dog, she barks, she runs, she does all the dog things needed for the movie. We don't want her to get hurt or snatched or taken away from Dorothy. She's amazing.

2. Jed the Wolfdog as the Alien Imitator in 'The Thing' (1982) Jed's performance as the Norwegian dog that infiltrates the Antarctic research station is nothing short of brilliant. You really buy that he's a nice dog who just wants to be protected, and not a menacing space monster. With just the cock of a head, he was able to give a palpable sense of dread and curiosity. It's nuanced and plays with our emotions and natural love of dogs.

3. Bart the Bear in 'The Bear' (1988) and 'The Edge' (1997) Did you know this bear was in both of these movies? I mean, what an actor! In The Bear, he conveyed a touching narrative of an orphaned cub's survival. You really think he 's sad in some scenes and fighting for his life in others. And in The Edge, he was a terrifying and relentless antagonist trying to kill humans. Bart's sheer screen presence is undeniable.

4. Uggie the Jack Russell Terrier as Jack in 'The Artist' (2011) I feel like dogs could have taken many spots on this list. But Uggie's charismatic and scene-stealing performance in the silent film The Artist was so compelling that it sparked a "Consider Uggie" campaign for an Academy Award nomination. There were billboards all over LA, and people were really considering it! His tricks made us laugh, but he also carries the emotional core of the film.

5. Crystal the Capuchin Monkey as Dexter in the 'Night at the Museum' series (2006-2014) They say we're like only a few DNA stands away from being monkeys, and when I see a monkey act, it sort of proves that. Crystal the Capuchin monkey is a veteran of the silver screen and really came into her own as the mischievous Dexter in the Night at the Museum franchise. She's an effective antagonist and later an ally, stealing scenes and keys.

6. The multitude of pigs as Babe in 'Babe' (1995) So, I guess there were a ton of pigs that played Babe, but they all did a spectacular job...all 48 of them. Each was shot and delivered different performances that all together really made up one of the best modern characters. It's an inspirational movie that got me to stop eating bacon for a week.

7. Keiko the Orca as Willy in 'Free Willy' (1993) Free the Orcas. They should definitely not be in captivity. Keiko's portrayal of the orca Willy resonated with audiences worldwide, but really she should be in the ocean and not in our movies. The iconic final scene of Willy leaping to freedom remains a powerful moment in movie history but also a reminder that these whales got locked up and go nuts, so they should be free.

8. Capucine the Cat as The Cat in 'The Long Goodbye' (1973) Had to make sure we got a cat in this chat. In Robert Altman's awesome neo-noir, the ginger cat shared a unique and significant bond with Elliott Gould's Philip Marlowe. It's a crucial piece to his character and a fun plot point of the movie. The seemingly improvised interactions between Gould and the feline actor added a layer of authenticity and charm to the cynical detective's world.

9. The German Shepherd as Sam in 'I Am Legend' (2007) I really thought his dog died because its acting was so good in the movie. Turns out, it did take two dogs to bring this one home. Abbey and Kona embodied the character of Sam, who was the emotional anchor of this post-apocalyptic thriller. We needed it to keep Will Smith's character feeling normal and to allow him to talk to someone to get exposition out and have it feel natural.

10. Black Phillip the Goat in 'The Witch' (2015) The GOAT of goats. A goat named Charlie played the sinister Black Phillip. And look, it's a performance that stuck with me for years. His unnerving stillness and the air of malevolent intelligence were chilling. It's a really scary performance!

Summing It All Up Animals bring out the best in humans, and seeing them on screen makes the world feel more complete. These are my picks for the best animal performances, but I bet you can name others that deserve a spot on the list.

Let me know what you think in the comments.