It brought a deep sadness to hear about Robert Towne passing away on Monday. He was a lion in Hollywood. He was an incredible screenwriter who seemed to have touched every classic movie of the 70s and beyond, from The Godfather to Chinatown to Mission: Impossible.

Reading about Towne made me want to be him. So I was extremely excited when the Paramount Centennial Collection DVD release of Chinatown came out, and I found out he did an entire commentary track for the movie with David Fincher.

The two have such chemistry, and the discussion has anecdotes and details about the writing process, character development, and historical context of the film.

Fincher, a self-proclaimed fan of Chinatown, asks probing questions and provides his own observations on the film's themes, cinematography, and direction.

But then my DVD got lost in many moves inside Los Angeles and I felt like I was robbed of this joy... until I found it online.

Someone put the whole thing on YouTube, so now anyone can check it out—so do it before it gets taken down.

The 'Chinatown' Commentary Track With Robert Towne and David Fincher Screenwriter Robert Towne along with enthusiast of the film director David Fincher live-commentate Roman Polanski's Chinatown in the above video. Towne discusses his research into Los Angeles' water wars, the evolution of the characters, and the challenges of adapting the complex story for the screen. I found that part to be particularly inspiring. Especially interweaving the mysteries at the center, as Gittes follows a man who is involved in his own deceit as well. The two discuss the casting choices, particularly the iconic performances of Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, and their collaboration with director Roman Polanski. That collaboration also involved Towne doing more work on their characters. Towne and Fincher also reflect on Chinatown's enduring popularity and its influence on subsequent filmmakers. It has a legacy that's almost unmatched, with people digging into how complex the themes and storytelling are, and how ahead of the time the story was, even though it takes place in the past. All in all, this commentary track has a wealth of information, and makes me miss Robert Towne all the more.

