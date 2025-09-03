Sunday nights used to mean something. My roommates and my friends would gather and make food. And we'd sit and watch Game of Thrones together and analyze all the characters and just escape into the fantasy realm.

I really miss those sorts of gatherings for prestige television, and I really miss this TV show.

Today, I want to go over the ten episodes of Game of Thrones that I think are the very best.

Let's dive in.

1. "The Rains of Castamere" (Season 3, Episode 9) "The Rains of Castamere" brought casual viewers to the "Red Wedding," which was the surprise massacre of Robb Stark, his mother Catelyn, his wife Talisa, and the Stark army at the hands of the Freys and Boltons. You could legit hear people screaming in their apartments and houses when it aired. The episode was a brutal reminder that anyone could die in this world. It showed no mercy.

2. "Battle of the Bastards" (Season 6, Episode 9) I remember watching this and just sitting in awe after, then rewinding and starting again. This episode showcases the epic confrontation between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton for control of Winterfell. The battle itself is a chaotic spectacle. You have this visceral face-off of people killing and being flanked and crushed. Then, Sansa shows up, and you have a sigh of relief. Finally, some saving grace as Ramsay's villainous arc ends with im eaten by his own dogs.

3. "The Winds of Winter" (Season 6, Episode 10) Cersei Lannister's explosive destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor might be the best season finale of any show at any time. It brought her back to power, saw her son's death, and killed all who wished death upon her. The episode also features Daenerys finally setting sail for Westeros and the long-awaited reveal of Jon Snow's true parentage, which changes the tides of the series.

4. "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8) This episode delivers a terrifying and awe-inspiring introduction to the full might of the Night King and his army of the dead. The extended sequence at the wildling settlement of Hardhome transforms a diplomatic mission into a rescue. It almost costs Jon Snow his life and allows him to learn what can kill a white walker. But we know the Night King is coming and is inevitable.

5. "Blackwater" (Season 2, Episode 9) The series got famous for its political intrigue, but also because of its large-scale battle episodes. "Blackwater" focuses entirely on the Lannister defense of King's Landing against Stannis Baratheon's fleet. We see Tyrion come into his own as a hero. The shifting perspectives between key characters create a thrilling and immersive viewing experience as we see peril for all sides. It set a new standard for what was possible on television in terms of cinematic action.

6. "The Lion and the Rose" (Season 4, Episode 2) Look, if the red wedding made people scream out in tears, this episode made cheers ring out. We saw sadistic King Joffrey Baratheon die at his own wedding feast thanks to some well-placed poison. The "Purple Wedding" is a tense and masterfully crafted sequence, culminating in a satisfyingly just end for an all-time great TV villain.

7. "The Door" (Season 6, Episode 5) I sort of sit here and laugh that Hodor actually had a huge payoff that changed the course of the series and of the character. And that payoff became his name. The emotional climax intertwines these timelines, and I think it caused people to cry so much. It was a testament to him as a person and to his loyalty to the Stark family.

8. "Baelor" (Season 1, Episode 9) It's hard to think back to season one, when we didn't quite understand that anyone could die at any time in this TV show. But I remember I kept waiting for someone to come save Ned Stark. And then, suddenly, he was dead. This episode cemented Game of Thrones' reputation for being a show where no character is safe.

9. "The Spoils of War" (Season 7, Episode 4) If I were put on an island and could only watch one TV show scene over and over, it would be the loot train attack from this episode. The power of the dragons coming in full force in this show was just incredible. You had to just watch it over and over again. This was when you knew Daenerys was going to win, and a lot of people were going to die.

10. "The Mountain and the Viper" (Season 4, Episode 8) I think a lot of GoT episodes are remembered for their deaths. This one saw Oberyn Martell fighting the monstrous Gregor Clegane. But this episode really mattered for the consequences of what happened in it. We saw The Mountain become a zombie fighter, revived later through dark magic. And we learned Tyrion was going to die, which led to him plotting an epic escape that would test later allegiances.

Summing It Up Over its eight-season run, the series delivered numerous unforgettable episodes, but a select few stand out for their exceptional storytelling, breathtaking action, and profound emotional impact. These were my picks, but I bet you have your own favorites.

Let me know what you think in the comments.