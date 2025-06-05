It seems like Tom Hanks had a movie for whatever mood you may be in. The guy has been working for like 40+ years and seems to only be getting better and better. His range is huge, with work in comedy, drama, and everything between.

The guy has won multiple Academy Awards, and it feels like every time he's in a movie, he has a shot to win another one.

Today, I want to go over some of my favorite Hanks performances and talk about what makes them so special.

Let's dive in.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) This powerful and visceral World War II epic, directed by Steven Spielberg, showcased Hanks as Captain John Miller, a leader grappling with the brutal realities of war. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its realism and emotional depth, earning Hanks another Oscar nomination. In the annals of all these incredible Hanks performances, this one carries everything Hanks does well. He can make you laugh, cry, and believe in the mission.

Forrest Gump (1994) I think this is a movie about the America we can live in if we just treat everyone with love and respect, like Forrest does throughout the film. Often topping "best of" lists, this iconic film earned Hanks his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar. His portrayal of the kind-hearted but slow Gump who inadvertently stumbles through major historical events resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. The film itself won Best Picture, solidifying its place in cinema history.

Philadelphia (1993) Hanks won his first Best Actor Oscar for his groundbreaking and moving performance as Andrew Beckett, a lawyer battling AIDS and workplace discrimination. The film was lauded for its sensitive handling of a difficult subject and Hanks' courageous portrayal. It was a movie that the world needed, and it's one they will never forget.

Catch Me If You Can (2002) It's really hard not to call this Hanks' best performance, and he has three others that I think may even be better. This movie is amazing, a singular effort by everyone involved. Another Spielberg collaboration, this biographical crime film saw Hanks as FBI agent Carl Hanratty relentlessly pursuing con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Cast Away (2000) Here's a movie that has to be held together by the greatness of one actor. It will fail if it does not have that rock at its center. Hanks is that rock. You know you can count on him. Playing Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive stranded on a deserted island. Hanks' physical and emotional transformation, and his poignant relationship with a volleyball named Wilson, earned him an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Big (1988) Hanks is in many movies that feel like magic, but this one feels like it would be impossible to love without him in it. This early career highlight earned Hanks his first Oscar nomination, and it told the world he was a guy to keep his eyes on. His charming and believable portrayal of a boy who magically becomes an adult overnight showcased his comedic timing and endearing screen presence.

Captain Phillips (2013) Hanks delivered a riveting performance as Richard Phillips, the captain of a cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates. The film's intense realism and Hanks' portrayal of a man under extreme duress garnered critical acclaim and another Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The final shot of him shaking is one they'll play in acting schools for generations.

Bridge of Spies (2015) I truly believe it is the most underrated Steven Spielberg movie ever made. Here, Hanks played James B. Donovan, an American lawyer tasked with negotiating a prisoner exchange during the Cold War. His nuanced performance anchored this critically acclaimed historical drama. There's so much heart in this movie that often goes overlooked. It's not about winning the case, it's about winning hearts and minds.

Toy Story Franchise (1995-2019) I am combining all these movies together because I think Hanks's portrayal of Woody is a truly significant one. He brought life into that toy. Hanks has been a cornerstone of this beloved Pixar series, one I think would have a lot of trouble without him. These animated masterpieces are celebrated for their humor, heart, and sophisticated storytelling, appealing to both children and adults.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) A quintessential romantic comedy, this Nora Ephron film solidified Hanks' status as a charming leading man. His chemistry with Meg Ryan, despite sharing limited screen time, made this a timeless favorite. The movie has so much heart and is so beautiful. Hanks is grieving and looking for a new love. He's funny and suave and mourning in quiet scenes that truly make him look like a massive star.

Apollo 13 (1995 Another movie with a line that lives on forever, delivered by Hanks. "Houston, we have a problem." Hanks starred as astronaut Jim Lovell in this gripping Ron Howard-directed docudrama about the ill-fated lunar mission. The film was praised for its accuracy, suspense, and strong ensemble cast, with Hanks leading the charge.

A League of Their Own (1992) You can't go wrong with a great baseball movie. As the grumpy, alcoholic, yet ultimately inspiring coach Jimmy Dugan, Hanks delivered memorable lines in this beloved film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. "There's no crying in baseball" will be around long after we're all gone.

The Green Mile (1999) In this moving adaptation of Stephen King's novel, Hanks played Paul Edgecomb, a death row corrections officer who encounters an inmate with mysterious gifts. The Frank Darabont movie always gets forgotten behind Shawshank, but I think this movie is also a classic that has so much to say about the value and quality of life. And that last shot of the mouse is haunting.

Road to Perdition (2002) I remember seeing this movie in 8th grade, and it blew me away. I think for the year, it became my favorite movie. This visually stunning crime drama from director Sam Mendes saw Hanks take on a significantly darker role as Michael Sullivan, a mob enforcer in 1930s Depression-era America. His work with Paul Newman and Daniel Craig here is profound.

Charlie Wilson's War (2007) In this biopic directed by Mike Nichols, Hanks plays the charismatic and unconventional Texas congressman Charlie Wilson. It's a more overtly political and wittily cynical role for Hanks. The film details his covert dealings in Afghanistan, supplying Afghan mujahideen fighters in their war against the Soviet Union. Hanks shines as the flamboyant and politically savvy Wilson, and the film is noted for its sharp dialogue (penned by Aaron Sorkin) and strong supporting performances from Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who received an Oscar nomination.

The Post (2017) Teaming up with Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep, Hanks stars as Ben Bradlee, the executive editor of The Washington Post, during the paper's decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971. This historical drama is a gripping look at journalistic integrity and the fight for freedom of the press. Hanks embodies the determined and principled editor with gravitas and conviction, earning critical acclaim alongside Streep in this timely and important film.

Sully (2016) Directed by Clint Eastwood, this biographical drama tells the story of Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who heroically landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River. Hanks delivers a masterful and understated performance as Sully, capturing the calm professionalism and the internal turmoil of a man hailed as a hero but facing intense scrutiny. The film was praised for its taut direction and Hanks' compelling portrayal of quiet heroism.

Summing It All Up Tom Hanks is an effective actor who does such a good job being the everyman that we forget how extraordinary he is on the screen. Hopefully, this list has some of your favorite Hanks performances. I know it was hard for me to suss out which ones I found to be the best, and I already want to move them around based on my mood.

