Emmy sweeps don't happen often, but when they do, they tell us something important about what resonates with voters and audiences.

Last night, Apple TV+'s sharp comedy The Studio made history with 13 wins. (It's the most-winning freshman comedy in Emmy history! Thank you, Sal Saperstein.)

Dominant performances at awards shows aren't the end-all, be-all, but they happen when exceptional storytelling meets a cultural moment. Let's look at the most impressive sweeps and what they teach us about creativity and excellence.

The New Record Holders

The Studio

As noted, The Studio just broke every comedy record in the books, earning 13 total Emmy wins and becoming the most-awarded comedy series ever in a single year.

Seth Rogen's behind-the-scenes Hollywood satire offers an inside look at development deals and backstage finagling that result in some of our favorite projects.

Rogen tied the record for most individual wins in one night with four trophies, joining an elite club that includes Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Levy.

Shōgun

In 2024, Shōgun set the all-time record with 18 Emmy wins, easily surpassing the previous drama record of 12 set by Game of Thrones. I still am stunned that a primarily Japanese-language prestige TV show even got made, but its complex drama and attention to historical detail made it one of the year's best shows.

Schitt's Creek

The most shocking sweep is probably Schitt's Creek in 2020. The Canadian sitcom became the first series in Emmy history to sweep all seven comedy categories, winning every single award it was nominated for during the main ceremony.

What made this particularly stunning was that the show had been largely overlooked by awards (although it was beloved by die-hard fans) until its final season. Dan Levy tied the record for most individual wins in a single season with four trophies. The sweep felt especially meaningful because it rewarded a show built on themes of love, acceptance, and family.

More Big Emmy Wins

These are a few other historic sweeps to remember.

What These Sweeps Teach

Each dominant performance shares a few common elements. They have exceptional writing that resonates emotionally, strong ensemble performances, and timing that aligns with cultural moments.

Obviously, you can't plan for that third thing, especially since plotting for a major series happens years in advance. Even Dan Gilroy, who won last night for Andor, said that their prescient storytelling was developed three years ago.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

But these sweeps also reveal that Emmy voters reward risk-taking and authenticity.

Schitt's Creek swept because it offered genuine heart without cynicism. Shōgun because it committed fully to its ambitious historical scope. And now, The Studio won because it skewered Hollywood while still loving the medium it was critiquing. It was inside baseball, but not too inside baseball.

Shows that invest in strong foundations (writing, casting, production values) create the conditions where sweeps become possible.

For creators and networks, we should take away the lesson that authentic storytelling, which connects emotionally with audiences, will always have the best shot at breakthrough success.