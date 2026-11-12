While the immersive video revolution might still be in the early stages of its conquest, the gear needed to capture and view this new format is certainly starting to develop, with some intriguing new options.

We’re more focused on the production side here, so let’s take a look at the new Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone, a 7th-order ambisonic microphone set to feature 108 digital MEMS microphones to capture the entire sound field.

Could this be the new top pro microphone option for capturing true spatial audio for your immersive video productions? Let’s take a look.

Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone The revolution is here, and it’s all around us. Or at least that’s the bet Blackmagic Design is making as it continues to innovate in the immersive field with a new ambisonic microphone option that could pair well with its top-of-the-line URSA Cine Immersive camera and its own immersive video workflow capabilities. “This microphone started when we were collaborating with Apple on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. I heard a high resolution spatial audio capture for the first time and it was like hearing an acoustic reality, I was totally blown away,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Apple licensed their array geometry and the ambisonic encoding filters, we did the engineering and design, and the result is an ambisonic microphone where you just plug in one cable and capture true spatial audio.” This new Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone will be one of the most sophisticated options on the spatial market at launch, as it is a 7th-order ambisonic microphone array featuring 108 digital MEMS microphones that capture the entire sound field. Credit: Blackmagic Design

108 MEMS Microphones What’s cool about the design is that these MEMS microphones will be mounted flush in a solid, faceted metal body, which should make them extremely steady for professional use while still remaining tight and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and mount on top of a camera. The processing for this Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone will be built into the microphone itself, with an internal processor running Apple's advanced encoding filters that can convert audio from all 108 MEMS microphones to 7th-order ambisonics in real time. Another big development is that this new mic can connect and be powered by a single USB-C cable, with no drivers or plug-ins required to install. If you’re planning to work with the URSA Cine Immersive, all you need to do is mount it and plug it in to start capturing spatial audio for Apple Immersive content. Or, you can connect the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone to a computer and record and mix in real time with Fairlight Live, or record directly to an iPhone using the Blackmagic Camera app. Credit: Blackmagic Design