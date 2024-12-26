Blackmagic Camera for iOS update 2.2 is here and it adds one of the company’s most exciting new cameras to its arsenal. The Blackmagic Camera app, which released earlier this year for iOS then later for Android, has proven to be one of the most popular smartphone camera apps on the market for serious (and hobbyist) filmmakers.

The app adds plenty of pro-grade tools and features and can sync with some of your favorite cameras. However, as we see with the plethora of updates being dropped for both the Blackmagic Camera for iOS and Blackmagic Camera for Android, there are always more supports and features to be added.

Let’s take a look at this new update for Blackmagic Camera for iOS and how this PYXIS 6K support could be a great pairing for the two.

Blackmagic Camera 2.2 for iOS As you can expect, this update for Blackmagic Camera is pretty much just focused on one thing: adding support for the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K to the app. With this update Blackmagic Camera for iOS users will be able to remotely control their PYXIS cameras with all types of controls including focus, white balance, frame rate, and shutter angle. If you’re operating the PYXIS in a tight space this app can be a helpful way to remotely start, stop, and operate the camera from your iPhone. You'll also be able to upload, organize, and delete clips upon review to make the interface more streamlined as well. The update also addressed some issues with image rotation when switching between front and back lens of a remote camera, along with some other general performance and stability improvements.