We had the chance to speak to Grant Petty of Blackmagic Design at this year’s NAB conference. It was as much of a conversation about technology and innovation as it was a conversation about human nature.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jourdan Aldredge speaks with Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty to discuss: Developing the URSA Cine with a post-production mindset

Zero-cost options from Blackmagic for beginners

Why Grant doesn’t like to compete with others

PYXIS camera and its features

Creating products that lend to an efficient post-production workflow

Exciting new changes and updates to DaVinci Resolve 19

Grant’s opinion on AI and the future of editing

The moment he fell in love with color correction

Feeling lonely and misunderstood

Why you have to be a ruthless, yet empathetic product engineer

