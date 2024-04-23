Live from NAB 2024: Blackmagic's CEO on the URSA Cine 12K & Future of AI
Where will technology lead us in the next few years?
Apr 23, 2024
We had the chance to speak to Grant Petty of Blackmagic Design at this year’s NAB conference. It was as much of a conversation about technology and innovation as it was a conversation about human nature.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jourdan Aldredge speaks with Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty to discuss:
- Developing the URSA Cine with a post-production mindset
- Zero-cost options from Blackmagic for beginners
- Why Grant doesn’t like to compete with others
- PYXIS camera and its features
- Creating products that lend to an efficient post-production workflow
- Exciting new changes and updates to DaVinci Resolve 19
- Grant’s opinion on AI and the future of editing
- The moment he fell in love with color correction
- Feeling lonely and misunderstood
- Why you have to be a ruthless, yet empathetic product engineer
Mentioned:
A First-Hand Look at the New Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K at NAB 2024
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.
From Your Site Articles
- REVIEW: Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K ›
- Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 19 Adds Neural Engine AI Tools and Color Grading Improvements ›
- AI Says My Screenplay is Better Than 'Silence of the Lambs' and 'Schindler's List' ›
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcastnabnab 2024blackmagic designblackmagicursa cine 12kaiartificial intelligence