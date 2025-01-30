One of the biggest stories from last year’s NAB conference in Las Vegas, Blackmagic Design has made one of its biggest pushes yet into the world of high-end cinematography with the URSA Cine 12K, 17K, and Immersive cameras.

Yet, alongside the Blackmagic PYXIS, the company has also doubled down on providing high-end options for solo shooters and smaller teams with more affordable and easier-to-use cinema camera options as well. This announcement of a new URSA Cine 12K LF Body version should be a nice option for the more experienced shooters who already own all of the accessories they need to rig their cameras.

Let’s look at the newly announced Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Body version, what it does and doesn’t include, and—most importantly—its retail price of $6,995.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Body So, it certainly looks like the URSA Cine 12K Body is going to pretty much be the same as the original URSA Cine 12K with all of the same quality and features, but simply with fewer accessories. "When we launched URSA Cine 12K many people said they would like to purchase the body of the camera only because they already have accessories for feature film production. In fact URSA Cine was designed to work with all popular film production accessories. But what's also exciting is we think customers who have been using our Blackmagic Design cameras will also have a great upgrade path. We didn't do this model as an upgrade because people don't like giving up their old cameras to trade in, so we just offered the body at a good affordable price so they can upgrade and get the quality and performance benefits of the URSA Cine platform!" — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, The camera itself will be a fully featured model without any limitations in quality or performance, but it will exclude accessories such as shoulder mounts, handles, some lens mounts, battery plates, power supply, lenses, and the high-capacity 8TB media module. Blackmagic customers can still purchase any of these items separately, but its ideal purpose is to fit into the workflows of video pros who already own all of their own add-ons.

A Full Frame 12K Sensor The chief calling card of this URSA Cine 12K Body version is obviously still going to be its full-frame 12K sensor that features a multi-scale design with symmetrical color filters that allow in-sensor scaling. The sensor has some amazing features and incredible color science based on the company’s experience with DaVinci Resolve workflows and is tailored for high-performance film production and Blackmagic Cloud workflows. Cinematographers will be able to shoot in 12K, 8K, or 4K at the full sensor size and will be able to choose the resolution for the job or the shot they want. Your VFX plates can be shot in 12K while documentaries can be shot in 8K or 4K for lower data rates, for example, shooters can also crop if they want greater depth of field. Blackmagic Design shares that it has spent years developing this new full-frame 12K sensor to help create the next generation of cinematography so it had to have extremely high performance. When working in 8K 2.4:1 the camera can shoot up to 224 fps. Or 8K 3:2 open gate up to 144 fps. Even when shooting in 12K 3:2 open gate, it can record up to 80 fps, or up to 120 fps in 12K 2.4:1. Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K Body Version Blackmagic Design