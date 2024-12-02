It’s been a while since we’ve reported on new firmware for Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture and playback cards, so we figure it’s high time for an update to explore the latest features and improvements that Blackmagic Desktop Video has to offer with this 14.3 update.

The big news here is that Blackmagic Desktop Video 14.3 is going to implement camera extensions in Final Cut Pro. This is exciting for FCP editors and those who perhaps migrated away from FCP in the past but are interested in moving back.

There are some more new supports for better performance and general improvements for all models to explore as well though, so here’s a full roundup of everything new coming to Blackmagic Desktop Video 14.3.

What's new in Desktop Video 14.3 Implement Camera Extensions in Final Cut Pro.

Add support for CVPixelBuffer for improved performance.

General improvements for all models.

Mac OS Specific Minimum System Requirements for Mac OS macOS 14.0 Sonoma or later.

macOS 13.0 Ventura.

Mac OS computer with either Thunderbolt, PCIe slot.

8 GB of system memory. Note: The following products are supported on macOS Ventura and Sonoma: Apple silicon and Intel Macs: DeckLink Duo 2

DeckLink Quad 2

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder

DeckLink 8K Pro

DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G

DeckLink IP HD

DeckLink IP HD Optical

DeckLink IP/SDI HD

DeckLink Micro Recorder

DeckLink SDI Micro

DeckLink Mini Monitor HD

DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K

DeckLink Mini Recorder

DeckLink Mini Recorder HD

DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K

DeckLink SDI 4K

DeckLink Studio 4K

UltraStudio Recorder 3G

UltraStudio Monitor 3G

UltraStudio HD Mini

UltraStudio 4K Mini

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3

Intensity Pro 4K

DeckLink 4K Pro

DeckLink 4K Extreme

UltraStudio 4K

UltraStudio 4K Extreme Third Party Software Support DaVinci Resolve 17 and 18.

DaVinci Resolve 19 Public Beta.

Fusion Studio 17 and 18.

Apple Final Cut Pro.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2023 and 2024.

Adobe After Effects CC 2023 and 2024.

Adobe Photoshop CC 2023 and 2024.

Adobe Character Animator CC 2023 and 2024.

Autodesk Flame 2024.

Avid Media Composer 2024.

Avid Pro Tools 2024.

The Foundry Nuke (Intel Macs only).

Windows Specific Minimum system requirements for Windows Microsoft Windows 10 or 11 64-bit

Microsoft Windows computer with either Thunderbolt, PCIe slot or USB 3.0 port.

Linux Specific Minimum System Requirements for Linux Basic system requirements: x86-64 running Linux 3.10 or higher.

AArch64 running Linux 4.9.140 or higher. A system with ample memory is strongly recommended. Supported ARM Platforms Desktop Video has been tested on the following platforms: Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier and Nvidia Clara AGX: DeckLink 8K Pro

DeckLink Quad 2

DeckLink Duo 2

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder

DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G

DeckLink SDI Micro Thunderbolt Hotplug Requirements Supported kernels older than 3.12 require an extra step after plugging the device in. You must tell the kernel to rescan the PCI bus using the following command: # sudo sh -c 'echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/rescan' Kernel 3.12 and later support hotplug without the need for any extra steps. Supported Distributions x86-64: Ubuntu: 22.04, 24.04

Debian: 12

Fedora: 40

Rocky Linux: 8.6, 9.4 Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier / Nvidia Clara AGX: JetPack 5.1 Several different package formats are supplied: Native package (.deb) for Ubuntu and Debian based distributions.

Native package (.rpm) for RedHat and Fedora based distributions.

Tarball and packaging files for custom installation. Full release notes including installation instructions are available in the ReadMe.txt found in the downloadable tar archive.